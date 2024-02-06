Outsiders make good as 'Dear Evan Hansen' wins big at Tonys

NEW YORK -- "Dear Evan Hansen," the touching, heartfelt musical about young outsiders, has won the biggest theater popularity contest -- winning the best new musical trophy at the Tony Awards along with five other statuettes, including best score, book and top actor honors for Ben Platt.

The show came into the night as the second-leading Tony nominee but ended up on top, with a revival of "Hello, Dolly!" starring Bette Midler next with four Tonys. "Oslo," a three-hour meditation on diplomacy, was named best play.

Midler took the best actress trophy and -- to the amusement and cheers of the audience -- refused to be played off, forcing the swelling orchestra into silence.

"This has the ability to lift your spirits in these terrible, terrible times," she said of her show.

"Dear Evan Hansen" came into the night behind "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812" with 12 nominations, but that musical which dramatizes a 70-page slice of Leo Tolstoy's "War and Peace" stalled after winning just two technical awards earlier, for best set and lighting.

Bette Midler presents the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play Sunday at the 71st annual Tony Awards in New York. Michael Zorn ~ Invision/AP

Instead, the night belonged to "Dear Evan Hansen," a show that centers on a lonely 17-year-old who fabricates a prior friendship with a classmate who has just committed suicide.