Oscars change their tune with 'La La Land,' diverse nominees

History was made across Tuesday's 89th annual Academy Awards nominations, where the retro musical "La La Land" reaped a record-tying 14 nominations and a wave of African-American films, led by the luminous coming-of-age portrait "Moonlight," resoundingly toppled two straight years of "so white" Oscars.

The twin forces -- Damien Chazelle's candy-colored love letter to musicals and a broad group of diverse films that also included Denzel Washington's fiery August Wilson adaptation "Fences" and the uplifting African-American mathematician tale "Hidden Figures" -- dominated the nominations.

The 14 nods for "La La Land," including best picture, best actress for Emma Stone, best actor for Ryan Gosling and best director for Chazelle, matched the record hauls of 1997's "Titanic" and 1950's "All About Eve." A disoriented Chazelle, speaking by phone from Beijing, said, "All that I have in my head is 'thank you' a million times over."

Also a record: the six black actors nominated, including "Fences" stars Washington and Viola Davis, Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris of "Moonlight," Ruth Negga of "Loving" and Octavia Spencer of "Hidden Figures." Dev Patel, the British-Indian star of "Lion," also was nominated, making it seven actors of color nominated out of 20.

Jenkins, who was nominated for directing and adapted screenplay, said the eight nominations for "Moonlight" and those for other films showed people were eager to put themselves in the shoes of others. "Moonlight," "Fences" and "Hidden Figures" each were nominated for best picture.

This image shows Alex Hibbert in a scene from the film "Moonlight," which received eight Oscar nominations Tuesday. David Bornfriend ~ A24 via AP

Nine films out of a possible 10 were nominated for best picture. The others were: Denis Villeneuve's cerebral alien thriller "Arrival," Kenneth Lonergan's New England family drama "Manchester by the Sea," the West Texas heist thriller "Hell or High Water," "Lion," and Mel Gibson's World War II drama "Hacksaw Ridge."

"Arrival" tied "Moonlight" for the second most nominees with eight nods. Yet its five-time nominated star, Amy Adams, was left out of the competitive best actress category.

Instead, Meryl Streep, whom President Donald Trump recently derided as "overrated," landed her 20th nomination. Her performance in "Florence Foster Jenkins" was among the best actress nominees that included Stone, Natalie Portman ("Jackie"), Negga ("Loving") and Isabelle Huppert ("Elle"). Also left out was Annette Bening for "20th Century Women."

Best-actor favorite Casey Affleck ("Manchester by the Sea") was joined by Washington, Gosling, Garfield and Viggo Mortensen ("Captain Fantastic"). Along with Ali and Patel, the best supporting actor nominees were Lucas Hedges ("Manchester by the Sea"), Michael Shannon ("Nocturnal Animals") and Jeff Bridges ("Hell or High Water").

Viola Davis, the supporting-actress front-runner for her performance in "Fences," notched her third Oscar nod. Also nominated were Harris, Spencer, Nicole Kidman ("Lion") and Michelle Williams ("Manchester by the Sea").