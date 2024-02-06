Oscar wins for 'CODA' bring tears, elation to Deaf community

When "CODA" won the Oscar for best picture in Los Angeles, movie stars from Samuel L. Jackson to Nicole Kidman waved their hands instead of clapping -- recognition of a culture and community that proudly calls itself Deaf. At home in suburban New York, Laurie Ann Barish cried, overcome by what she said was a long overdue feeling of acceptance.

Like the film's acronymic title, Barish was raised by a deaf parent, her mother, now 85. She said she saw her own life in the story about a Massachusetts family "that wants to be heard" and to be seen as no different from anyone else.

"The Deaf world is finally unmuted," said Barish, a 61-year-old personal assistant who lives in Long Beach, New York. "I wish this happened when I was younger, for my mom. It was a wonderful gift. It was for the world to see that we're all the same. We're all the same."

"CODA" is a tender, coming-of-age tale about the only hearing member in a deaf family that became a crowd-pleaser and earned widespread critical acclaim to become the first film with a largely deaf cast to win best picture. It stars a trio of actors who are deaf, while offering an authentic depiction of Deaf life. For many in that community, the Oscar win provides an unprecedented feeling of affirmation, while offering a measure of Hollywood's recent progress.

"CODA" was the first film that "allowed Deaf people to be normal, hard-working individuals trying to raise a family, and navigate the world," said William Millios, who is deaf and works in freelance videography and web development in Montpelier, Vermont.

In this 1964 image provided by Laurie Barish, she poses with her mom, Carolann D'Onofrio, center, who is deaf, and brother Robert Barish, right, in New York. Laurie Barish said the movie "CODA," which won the Oscar for Best Picture on Sunday is a sign of greater acceptance of the Deaf community. Courtesy of Laurie Barish via AP

"It showed their very real frustrations, without making them into pitiable objects that needed to be saved," the 56-year-old added.

The film won two other Oscars. Troy Kotsur won best supporting actor to become the first male deaf actor to win an Oscar, and only the second deaf actor to do so, joining his "CODA" co-star Marlee Matlin. The film also won for best adapted screenplay.

Howard A. Rosenblum, CEO of the National Association of the Deaf, said the Oscars show "excellence lies in taking on a different persona to convincingly and powerfully convey a story rather than acting disabled."

"For too long, the industry has rewarded actors and directors who have exploited the trope of faking sympathetic disabilities to win awards for themselves without bringing in Deaf people or people with disabilities to ensure authenticity," Rosenblum said.

Three of the movie's actors, including Kotsur, have ties to Gallaudet University, which serves students who are deaf and hard of hearing. There was a palpable sense of elation at its campus in Washington on Monday, said Robert B. Weinstock, the university's spokesman.