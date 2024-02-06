Oscar win by 'Green Book' leaves many frustrated

LOS ANGELES -- The decision to hand the best film Oscar to "Green Book" continued to be debated Monday, long after the last champagne glass had finally been emptied. Rarely in Oscar history, after all, has a winning movie prompted a noted guest in the audience, who had just won his first competitive Oscar, to try to storm out of the night's big coronation.

Spike Lee's vocal disapproval of the segregation-era road-trip drama was but an early indication "Green Book" will remain a polarizing choice, especially for its depiction of race relations and its sentimentalized approach. It emerged victorious on the night against Lee's own confrontational "BlacKkKlansman" and the Afro-futuristic blockbuster "Black Panther."

"Many of us in the black community would like to see greater recognition for movies about the black experience and not just for movies that make the black experience comfortable for white audiences," wrote television commentator and author Keith Boykin.

Meanwhile, Justin Chang ,a critic at the Los Angeles Times, laced into "Green Book," calling the film "an embarrassment" and "the film industry's unquestioning embrace of it is another." He declared it "insultingly glib and hucksterish, a self-satisfied crock masquerading as an olive branch."

A whole thread on Twitter emerged to gently mock the film, including the lines "'Green Book' thinks the Civil War was mainly about economics" and "'Green Book' thinks you're so articulate."