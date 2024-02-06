Oscar predictions: Can anything beat 'Nomadland'?

Ahead of Sunday's 93rd Academy Awards, Associated Press Film Writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr share their predictions for a ceremony that is forging on in the midst of the pandemic.

Picture

The Nominees: "The Father,""Judas and the Black Messiah,""Mank,""Minari,""Nomadland,""Promising Young Woman,""Sound of Metal,""The Trial of the Chicago 7."

COYLE: A contemplative character study made for $5 million and populated by non-professional actors, Chloe Zhao's "Nomadland" is not your typical Oscar heavyweight. And yet it's overwhelming the favorite, a roundly acclaimed movie from an exciting auteur that has already ruled at the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs and, most crucially, the producers and directors' guilds. The weirdness of this unending pandemic awards season adds a drop of uncertainty to everything. But as much as I'd like to see "Sound of Metal,""Promising Young Woman" or "Minari" sneak in for an upset, "Nomadland" is a near-lock, and an eminently worthy winner. But it's udder madness that Kelly Reichardt's lyrical "First Cow" never contended here. And how much better would the season have been if Steve McQueen's explosive "Small Axe" film anthology (which instead will vie at the Emmys) had somehow been in the mix? Old Oscar traditions are eroding, but not quickly enough.

BAHR: You had to bring up "Small Axe," didn't you? I would have liked to see "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" go the distance too, but I guess this year there was only room for one contemplative character study made for under $5 million -- and the one about the rural Pennsylvania teens on a bleak road trip wasn't it. But it would still be "Nomadland's" year and that's only cause for celebration.

Actress

The Nominees: Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"; Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"; Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"; Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"; Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."

BAHR: The best actress race is perhaps the biggest wild card of the night. Viola Davis won the Screen Actors Guild Award, Andra Day won the Golden Globe and Frances McDormand won the BAFTA. It's chaos! Day still seems like a long shot and McDormand's last win still seems fresh enough that it might push voters who would've otherwise went for her Fern elsewhere. This year I'm inclined to believe that Davis will walk away with the trophy for her raw portrayal of blues singer Ma Rainey, but I can't help but think that perhaps Mulligan should win for "Promising Young Woman." As for who should've been a contender, there are so many but two of my favorites include Aubrey Plaza in the criminally underseen "Black Bear" and Han Ye-ri, who gave my favorite performance in "Minari" as the long-suffering, steadfast mother Monica.

COYLE: Chaos indeed! I think this is a toss up between Davis and Mulligan, with the edge going to Davis after her SAG win. Davis has won before, for her titanic performance in "Fences." But that came (somewhat debatably) as supporting actress. And there is justice in Davis -- very possibly the greatest actor alive -- taking the top award, especially when you factor in the category's history. Just once before has a Black woman (Halle Berry in 2002 for "Monster's Ball") won best actress. Still, the race would have been all the more interesting if it hadn't overlooked two of the year's best performances: Radha Blank ("The Forty-Year-Old Version") and Carrie Coon ("The Nest").

Actor

The nominees: Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"; Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"; Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"; Gary Oldman, "Mank"; Steven Yeun, "Minari."

COYLE: After some ho-hum years, the best actor category is really strong this time around. I loved all of these performances. Still, this award has -- rightly -- belonged to Boseman throughout an award season that has doubled as tribute and wake for the late "Ma Rainey" actor. His greatest performance was his last. Some see a chance of Hopkins (who won at the BAFTAs) pulling off an upset for his devastating portrait of a man stricken with dementia. But I don't. Expect Boseman to become the third actor to win an Oscar posthumously, following Heath Ledger ("The Dark Knight") and Peter Finch ("Network"). I wouldn't swap any of these nominees out, but Sacha Baron Cohen's high-wire guerilla performance in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" is in a category by itself.