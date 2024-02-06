On the menu: Barbecue, Tunes and a big breakfast

It seems like only yesterday I was counting down the days until my pool opened for summer. Now I'm savoring the remaining pool days as Labor Day approaches. I'll also be savoring some of this weekend's events, which are focused (mostly) on food.

The Tunes at Twilight concert series returns today — with musician Jimmy Davis — at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau. Top off your night with dancing and brews at the annual Cape Jaycees BBQ Fest, which starts today at Arena Park. (Party hard today, because Saturday is for the pitmasters and the BBQ Fest competitions).

If you're a guy, set your alarm and wake up early Saturday for an all-you-can-eat men's breakfast at Scott City First Assembly of God. After that, check out the Cape Riverfront Market in downtown Cape Girardeau, where you'll find all kinds of goodies you didn't know you needed.

Tunes is back!

Sit back, relax with your snacks and watch as Tennessee native Jimmy Davis kicks off the fall season of Tunes at Twilight.

With a career spanning 40 years, the singer-songwriter began performing at age 9. He's contributed to projects by recording artists including The North Mississippi Allstars, Jim Dickinson, Johnny Lang, Bernie Leadon, Keith Sykes, Michael Hearne, Toy Caldwell, Susan Marshall, Mark Collie and William Lee Golden. Martina McBride, Restless Heart, Tommy Alverson, Reba Russell and Walt Wilkins have recorded Davis' songs.

__Where:__ Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 6:30 p.m. today

__How much:__ Free

__More info:__ www.facebook.com/oldtowncape

It's always time for breakfast

Guys of all ages are welcome to the Scott City First Assembly of God's men's breakfast. The menu will include sausage, bacon, eggs, hash browns, biscuits, gravy and more.

__Where:__ Scott City First Assembly of God, 312 Dearborn St., Scott City

__When:__ 7:30 a.m. Saturday

__How much:__ Free