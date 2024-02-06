On the menu: Barbecue, Tunes and a big breakfast

It seems like only yesterday I was counting down the days until my pool opened for summer. Now I'm savoring the remaining pool days as Labor Day approaches. I'll also be savoring some of this weekend's events, which are focused (mostly) on food.
The Tunes at Twilight concert series returns today — with musician Jimmy Davis — at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau. Top off your night with dancing and brews at the annual Cape Jaycees BBQ Fest, which starts today at Arena Park. (Party hard today, because Saturday is for the pitmasters and the BBQ Fest competitions).
If you're a guy, set your alarm and wake up early Saturday for an all-you-can-eat men's breakfast at Scott City First Assembly of God. After that, check out the Cape Riverfront Market in downtown Cape Girardeau, where you'll find all kinds of goodies you didn't know you needed.
Sit back, relax with your snacks and watch as Tennessee native Jimmy Davis kicks off the fall season of Tunes at Twilight.
With a career spanning 40 years, the singer-songwriter began performing at age 9. He's contributed to projects by recording artists including The North Mississippi Allstars, Jim Dickinson, Johnny Lang, Bernie Leadon, Keith Sykes, Michael Hearne, Toy Caldwell, Susan Marshall, Mark Collie and William Lee Golden. Martina McBride, Restless Heart, Tommy Alverson, Reba Russell and Walt Wilkins have recorded Davis' songs.
__Where:__ Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 6:30 p.m. today
__How much:__ Free
__More info:__ www.facebook.com/oldtowncape
Guys of all ages are welcome to the Scott City First Assembly of God's men's breakfast. The menu will include sausage, bacon, eggs, hash browns, biscuits, gravy and more.
__Where:__ Scott City First Assembly of God, 312 Dearborn St., Scott City
__When:__ 7:30 a.m. Saturday
__How much:__ Free
The Cape Riverfront Market is calling your name. Visit a variety of vendors offering locally produced farm goods, including fruits, vegetables, meats and cheeses, as well as locally produced specialty items such as baked goods, prepared foods and artisan crafts.
All vendors come from within 100 miles of the market, and shoppers will be serenaded by live music.
__When:__ 8 a.m. to noon Saturday
__Where:__ 35 S. Spanish St.
__More info:__ www.facebook.com/caperiverfrontmarket
Bring a big appetite for Day One of the 27th annual Cape Jaycees BBQ Fest. Saturday will be reserved only for the nearly 45 local and traveling teams of pitmasters.
Proceeds from the two-day event will benefit the Cape Jaycees' annual Toybox program, which provides families in need with toys at Christmas.
For the event, the Jaycees partner with the Kansas City Barbecue Society, a not-for-profit organization "dedicated to promoting and enjoying barbecue."
Friday kicks off with a cornhole tournament and musical performances by Diamond Farm and Mike Renick Band.
Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse, Sugarfire Smoke House, 2 Sides Grillin' BBQ, Minglewood Brewery, Andy's Sweet Tooth and Kona Ice also will be on-site.
__Where:__ Arena Park in Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 4:30 p.m. Friday
__How much:__ Free to attend; donations accepted
__More info:__ www.facebook.com/cape.jaycees
