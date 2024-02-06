All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
August 16, 2019

On the menu: Barbecue, Tunes and a big breakfast

It seems like only yesterday I was counting down the days until my pool opened for summer. Now I'm savoring the remaining pool days as Labor Day approaches. I'll also be savoring some of this weekend's events, which are focused (mostly) on food...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
story image illustation

It seems like only yesterday I was counting down the days until my pool opened for summer. Now I'm savoring the remaining pool days as Labor Day approaches. I'll also be savoring some of this weekend's events, which are focused (mostly) on food.

The Tunes at Twilight concert series returns today — with musician Jimmy Davis — at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau. Top off your night with dancing and brews at the annual Cape Jaycees BBQ Fest, which starts today at Arena Park. (Party hard today, because Saturday is for the pitmasters and the BBQ Fest competitions).

If you're a guy, set your alarm and wake up early Saturday for an all-you-can-eat men's breakfast at Scott City First Assembly of God. After that, check out the Cape Riverfront Market in downtown Cape Girardeau, where you'll find all kinds of goodies you didn't know you needed.

Wysiwyg image
Southeast Missourian file

Tunes is back!

Sit back, relax with your snacks and watch as Tennessee native Jimmy Davis kicks off the fall season of Tunes at Twilight.

With a career spanning 40 years, the singer-songwriter began performing at age 9. He's contributed to projects by recording artists including The North Mississippi Allstars, Jim Dickinson, Johnny Lang, Bernie Leadon, Keith Sykes, Michael Hearne, Toy Caldwell, Susan Marshall, Mark Collie and William Lee Golden. Martina McBride, Restless Heart, Tommy Alverson, Reba Russell and Walt Wilkins have recorded Davis' songs.

__Where:__ Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 6:30 p.m. today

__How much:__ Free

__More info:__ www.facebook.com/oldtowncape

It's always time for breakfast

Guys of all ages are welcome to the Scott City First Assembly of God's men's breakfast. The menu will include sausage, bacon, eggs, hash browns, biscuits, gravy and more.

__Where:__ Scott City First Assembly of God, 312 Dearborn St., Scott City

__When:__ 7:30 a.m. Saturday

__How much:__ Free

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

All natural

The Cape Riverfront Market is calling your name. Visit a variety of vendors offering locally produced farm goods, including fruits, vegetables, meats and cheeses, as well as locally produced specialty items such as baked goods, prepared foods and artisan crafts.

All vendors come from within 100 miles of the market, and shoppers will be serenaded by live music.

__When:__ 8 a.m. to noon Saturday

__Where:__ 35 S. Spanish St.

__More info:__ www.facebook.com/caperiverfrontmarket

Cape BBQ Fest

Bring a big appetite for Day One of the 27th annual Cape Jaycees BBQ Fest. Saturday will be reserved only for the nearly 45 local and traveling teams of pitmasters.

Proceeds from the two-day event will benefit the Cape Jaycees' annual Toybox program, which provides families in need with toys at Christmas.

For the event, the Jaycees partner with the Kansas City Barbecue Society, a not-for-profit organization "dedicated to promoting and enjoying barbecue."

Friday kicks off with a cornhole tournament and musical performances by Diamond Farm and Mike Renick Band.

Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse, Sugarfire Smoke House, 2 Sides Grillin' BBQ, Minglewood Brewery, Andy's Sweet Tooth and Kona Ice also will be on-site.

__Where:__ Arena Park in Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 4:30 p.m. Friday

__How much:__ Free to attend; donations accepted

__More info:__ www.facebook.com/cape.jaycees

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy