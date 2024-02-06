All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
August 9, 2019

On tap: Booze, rodeo fun and 3,200 hot dogs

There's so much happening this weekend it's going to be nearly impossible to make it to everything listed below, but don't fret -- your TGIF is all you need! Today you'll find me at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau for the annual Cape First Church Family Day and Demolition Derby. There's nothing better than being surrounded by the smell of hot dogs and exhaust!...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

There's so much happening this weekend it's going to be nearly impossible to make it to everything listed below, but don't fret -- your TGIF is all you need!

Today you'll find me at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau for the annual Cape First Church Family Day and Demolition Derby. There's nothing better than being surrounded by the smell of hot dogs and exhaust!

It's also the last days of the 67th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, with lots of ropin' and ridin' fun and performances by country music celebrities Jake Owen and Midland.

And then there's the brew. SEMO Craft Beer Week wraps up today at Ebb and Flow Fermentations in Cape Girardeau with a Garden Party Hootenanny, but that's not all. Saturday is the release of Parsec -- Cape Girardeau's first brewed and bottled beer -- according to Ebb & Flow Fermentations. Saturday evening, grab your dad or father figure and head to the Cruisin' Uptown Jackson Car Show for quite the selection of sleek classic cars.

With all the excitement the next few days, don't forget to celebrate National S'mores Day on Saturday (I'll be watching "The Sandlot" in front of my TV with grahams, marshmallows and Hershey bars).

20 demolition derby cars + free admission = Family Day

If you have a hankering for a 20-car demolition derby, 3,200 hot dogs and sodas along with tons of outdoor activities, check out Cape First Church's Family Day today.

The event was canceled last year because of excessive rain, but Cape First Church communications director David Urzi said he expects between 7,000 and 8,000 to attend this time around.

KHIS Radio will be broadcasting live on-site.

Where: Arena Park

When: Family Day kicks off at 5:30 p.m.; demolition derby begins at 7:30

How much: Free

Saddle up

The 67th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo continues this weekend, so there's still time to catch some bull riding, a concert or two and lots of food and beverages.

Where: Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, 1220 N. Ingram Rd.

When: Today and Saturday

More info: sikestonrodeo.com

Wysiwyg image

The final rounds of bullfighting and a performance by multiple chart-topping singer-songwriter Owen are slated set for today.

With seven No. 1 songs to his name, "Down To The Honkytonk" follows Owen's fastest-rising career No. 1 single, "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)," the release stated.

Owen's first album produced three singles reaching the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and "Don't Think I Can't Love You" from his second album "Easy Does It" hit No. 2.

He has also toured with Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley and Keith Urban.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Wysiwyg image

Grammy-nominated country music trio Midland from Texas -- Mark Wystrach, Jess Carson and Cameron Duddy -- take the stage for the rodeo finale Saturday, which also marks the return of Domestic Violence Awareness Night.

Cheers to originality

You've got one one day to partake in the third annual SEMO Craft Beer Week -- a celebration of the "the nuances of the brewing process."

Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse executive chef and brewery owner Matt Ruesler said he sees today's Garden Party Hootenanny as the week's last "big party."

Where: Ebb & Flow Fermentations, 11 S. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau

When: 7 to 11 p.m. today

How much: $50

More info: facebook.com/ebbandflowfermentations

  • The location will close its doors for ticket holders and provide a selection of more than 20 craft beers and a whole-hog leg bruschetta.

Finally!

It's been nearly 80 years since a beer was brewed and bottled within the city limits of Cape Girardeau, according to Ebb & Flow Fermentations in Cape Girardeau. And this release of "Parsec" is something that's been in progress for quite some time now.

This beer is a dry-hopped and barrel-fermented sour ale packaged in 500ml champagne bottles. Bottles will be available for sale. The barrel, Batch #1, filled 330 bottles and is limited in volume, according to Ebb & Flow Fermentations.

Where: Ebb & Flow Fermentations

When: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday

More info: facebook.com/ebbandflowfermentations

Tops down

It's time once again for the monthly Cruisin' Uptown Jackson Car Show. If you're into antique cars, hot rods, customs and bikes, be there.

Where: Barton Street, Jackson

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

How much: Free

More info: facebook.com/cruisinuptownjackson

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy