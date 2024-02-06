On tap: Booze, rodeo fun and 3,200 hot dogs

There's so much happening this weekend it's going to be nearly impossible to make it to everything listed below, but don't fret -- your TGIF is all you need!
Today you'll find me at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau for the annual Cape First Church Family Day and Demolition Derby. There's nothing better than being surrounded by the smell of hot dogs and exhaust!
It's also the last days of the 67th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, with lots of ropin' and ridin' fun and performances by country music celebrities Jake Owen and Midland.
And then there's the brew. SEMO Craft Beer Week wraps up today at Ebb and Flow Fermentations in Cape Girardeau with a Garden Party Hootenanny, but that's not all. Saturday is the release of Parsec -- Cape Girardeau's first brewed and bottled beer -- according to Ebb & Flow Fermentations. Saturday evening, grab your dad or father figure and head to the Cruisin' Uptown Jackson Car Show for quite the selection of sleek classic cars.
With all the excitement the next few days, don't forget to celebrate National S'mores Day on Saturday (I'll be watching "The Sandlot" in front of my TV with grahams, marshmallows and Hershey bars).
If you have a hankering for a 20-car demolition derby, 3,200 hot dogs and sodas along with tons of outdoor activities, check out Cape First Church's Family Day today.
The event was canceled last year because of excessive rain, but Cape First Church communications director David Urzi said he expects between 7,000 and 8,000 to attend this time around.
KHIS Radio will be broadcasting live on-site.
Where: Arena Park
When: Family Day kicks off at 5:30 p.m.; demolition derby begins at 7:30
How much: Free
The 67th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo continues this weekend, so there's still time to catch some bull riding, a concert or two and lots of food and beverages.
Where: Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, 1220 N. Ingram Rd.
When: Today and Saturday
More info: sikestonrodeo.com
The final rounds of bullfighting and a performance by multiple chart-topping singer-songwriter Owen are slated set for today.
With seven No. 1 songs to his name, "Down To The Honkytonk" follows Owen's fastest-rising career No. 1 single, "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)," the release stated.
Owen's first album produced three singles reaching the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and "Don't Think I Can't Love You" from his second album "Easy Does It" hit No. 2.
He has also toured with Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley and Keith Urban.
Grammy-nominated country music trio Midland from Texas -- Mark Wystrach, Jess Carson and Cameron Duddy -- take the stage for the rodeo finale Saturday, which also marks the return of Domestic Violence Awareness Night.
You've got one one day to partake in the third annual SEMO Craft Beer Week -- a celebration of the "the nuances of the brewing process."
Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse executive chef and brewery owner Matt Ruesler said he sees today's Garden Party Hootenanny as the week's last "big party."
Where: Ebb & Flow Fermentations, 11 S. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau
When: 7 to 11 p.m. today
How much: $50
More info: facebook.com/ebbandflowfermentations
It's been nearly 80 years since a beer was brewed and bottled within the city limits of Cape Girardeau, according to Ebb & Flow Fermentations in Cape Girardeau. And this release of "Parsec" is something that's been in progress for quite some time now.
This beer is a dry-hopped and barrel-fermented sour ale packaged in 500ml champagne bottles. Bottles will be available for sale. The barrel, Batch #1, filled 330 bottles and is limited in volume, according to Ebb & Flow Fermentations.
Where: Ebb & Flow Fermentations
When: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday
More info: facebook.com/ebbandflowfermentations
It's time once again for the monthly Cruisin' Uptown Jackson Car Show. If you're into antique cars, hot rods, customs and bikes, be there.
Where: Barton Street, Jackson
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
How much: Free
More info: facebook.com/cruisinuptownjackson
