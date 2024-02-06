On tap: Booze, rodeo fun and 3,200 hot dogs

There's so much happening this weekend it's going to be nearly impossible to make it to everything listed below, but don't fret -- your TGIF is all you need!

Today you'll find me at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau for the annual Cape First Church Family Day and Demolition Derby. There's nothing better than being surrounded by the smell of hot dogs and exhaust!

It's also the last days of the 67th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, with lots of ropin' and ridin' fun and performances by country music celebrities Jake Owen and Midland.

And then there's the brew. SEMO Craft Beer Week wraps up today at Ebb and Flow Fermentations in Cape Girardeau with a Garden Party Hootenanny, but that's not all. Saturday is the release of Parsec -- Cape Girardeau's first brewed and bottled beer -- according to Ebb & Flow Fermentations. Saturday evening, grab your dad or father figure and head to the Cruisin' Uptown Jackson Car Show for quite the selection of sleek classic cars.

With all the excitement the next few days, don't forget to celebrate National S'mores Day on Saturday (I'll be watching "The Sandlot" in front of my TV with grahams, marshmallows and Hershey bars).

20 demolition derby cars + free admission = Family Day

If you have a hankering for a 20-car demolition derby, 3,200 hot dogs and sodas along with tons of outdoor activities, check out Cape First Church's Family Day today.

The event was canceled last year because of excessive rain, but Cape First Church communications director David Urzi said he expects between 7,000 and 8,000 to attend this time around.

KHIS Radio will be broadcasting live on-site.

Where: Arena Park

When: Family Day kicks off at 5:30 p.m.; demolition derby begins at 7:30

How much: Free

Saddle up

The 67th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo continues this weekend, so there's still time to catch some bull riding, a concert or two and lots of food and beverages.

Where: Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, 1220 N. Ingram Rd.

When: Today and Saturday

More info: sikestonrodeo.com

The final rounds of bullfighting and a performance by multiple chart-topping singer-songwriter Owen are slated set for today.

With seven No. 1 songs to his name, "Down To The Honkytonk" follows Owen's fastest-rising career No. 1 single, "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)," the release stated.

Owen's first album produced three singles reaching the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and "Don't Think I Can't Love You" from his second album "Easy Does It" hit No. 2.

He has also toured with Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley and Keith Urban.