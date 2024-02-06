On deck: Semoball Awards, stargazing, movies at the park

We looked to the sky for fireworks last week in honor of America's 243rd birthday, so now let's gander even farther into outer space -- for some natural wonders.

With the help of experts, peek into the heavens at Riverside Regional Library in Jackson. Or, you can sit under the stars this evening at Capaha Park for a free showing of the animated '90s "Space Jam."

Saturday, dress in your red-carpet best to watch as student-athlete stars take the stage for the sixth annual Semoball Awards at 7 p.m. at the Southeast River Campus. Rick Horton -- a former pitcher and current St. Louis Cardinals TV and radio broadcaster -- is this year's keynote speaker.

Through Saturday, River City Players present their latest show, "Changing Rooms," at Port Cape Girardeau in downtown Cape Girardeau (buffet included).

And something very important to note about Saturday: It's National French Fry Day. I'll see you in the drive-through!

Twinkle, twinkle

Take some time this weekend to enjoy a night of stargazing outdoors, presented by the St. Louis Astronomical Society.

Have you ever wanted to view the night sky through a telescope? Stop by for training and a viewing session with amateur astronomers.

The evening program will begin inside, with a lesson on how to use the Riverside Regional Library's telescopes. Learn how to unpack the telescope, get it ready for operation and find objects in the night sky.

Weather permitting, the class will venture outside to apply what they have learned.

When: 8 p.m. today

Where: Riverside Regional Library-Jackson Branch, 1997 E. Jackson Blvd., Jackson

How much: Free

More info: (573) 243-8141

To infinity and beyond

Round up the squad and try to best one another in Disney trivia. It's your time to shine (and make Mickey proud).

Teams of four to eight players will compete in 10 rounds of Disney-fueled trivia. Everything under the Disney umbrella is fair game, including but not limited to Marvel, Pixar and "Star Wars."

Registration is required.

Where: Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark St.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. today

More info: (573) 334-5279, ext. 113; capelibrary.org

Don't ever call me doll

There's still time to catch pop-up movie nights with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department and Parks & Recreation Foundation this summer.

This week's screening: "Space Jam," the animated hoops favorite starring Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan.

Movies will be shown at the Dan Cotner Amphitheatre in Capaha Park beginning at 9 p.m. Food trucks also will cook up grub for purchase starting at 8 p.m.