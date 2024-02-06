OJ says 'Life is fine,' 25 years later

LOS ANGELES -- After 25 years living under the shadow of one of the nation's most notorious murder cases, O.J. Simpson says his life has entered a phase he calls the "no negative zone."

In a telephone interview, the 71-year-old Simpson said he is healthy and happy living in Las Vegas. And neither he nor his children want to look back by talking about June 12, 1994, when his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman were stabbed to death and Simpson was transformed from Hall of Fame football hero to murder suspect.

"We don't need to go back and relive the worst day of our lives," he said. "The subject of the moment is the subject I will never revisit again. My family and I have moved on to what we call the 'no negative zone.' We focus on the positives."

But the pain has not faded for Goldman's family.

"Closure," said Goldman's sister Kim, "isn't a word that resonates with me. I don't think it's applicable when it comes to tragedy and trauma and loss of life."

"I don't suffocate in my grief," she said. "But every milestone that my kid hits, every milestone that I hit, you know, those are just reminders of what I'm not able to share with my brother and what he is missing out on."

Ron Goldman, then 25, was returning a pair of sunglasses Nicole Brown Simpson's mother had left at a restaurant where he worked when he and Simpson's ex-wife were stabbed and slashed dozens of times.

O.J. Simpson's televised "Trial of the Century" lasted nearly a year and became a national obsession, fraught with issues of racism, police misconduct, celebrity and domestic violence.

Represented by a legal "Dream Team" including Johnnie Cochran Jr. and F. Lee Bailey, he was acquitted by a jury in 1995 in a verdict seeming to split the country along racial lines, with many white Americans believing he got away with murder and many black people considering him innocent.

He has continued to declare his innocence. The murder case is officially listed as unsolved.

The victims' families subsequently filed a civil suit against him, and in 1997 he was ordered to pay $33.5 million for the wrongful deaths of his ex-wife and Goldman. Some of his property was seized and auctioned, but most of the judgment has not been paid.

For a man who once lived for the spotlight, Simpson has generally kept a low profile since his release from prison in October 2017 after serving nine years for a robbery and kidnapping conviction in Las Vegas. He insisted his conviction and sentence for trying to steal back his own memorabilia were unfair but said: "I believe in the legal system, and I honored it. I served my time."