Of toasters, pork and sauce: No Wib's site redesign needed

The aroma of fresh, made-to-order, hickory wood-smoked barbecue sandwiches has filled the air of the roughly 1,500-square-feet Wib's Drive-In at 1204 N. High St. in Jackson since 1947.
Those 71 years of family-owned tradition isn't likely to change anytime soon, according to current owner and Southeast Missouri native A.D. Hoffman.
Hoffman and his wife, Judy, purchased the iconic Jackson establishment in 1986 and have since then dedicated themselves to preserving the restaurant's original atmosphere.
Wib's serves nearly 400 sandwiches a day, totaling nearly 2,000 sandwiches a week, Tuesday through Saturday, Hoffman said.
Sandwiches are still prepared in the kitchen the old-fashioned way -- on one of three toasters -- with each one cooking nine sandwiches at a time.
"The best sandwich toaster we've got is a Hobart, and they quit making them 20 years ago," he said. "But I managed to stockpile parts, so I can keep it going."
According to Hoffman, the business originally opened under the proprietorship of Wib Lohman, who also owned a trucking office next door to Wib's in 1947. The original intent of Wib's was to provide Lohman's employees a place to eat.
But Lohman had a few other businesses going on at the time, Hoffman said, and no longer had time for the restaurant. A year later, Wib's was sold to then-employee Jack Hoffmeister, who managed the establishment for 23 years.
"My parents bought it in 1973, and then me and my wife took it over in 1986," Hoffman said.
He said because of the restaurant's popularity, he has been approached by potential buyers or franchisees but decided against opening other locations because he wants to ensure the highest level of quality.
He said there has "been some talk" of expanding the business or moving to another location, but it would be very labor-intensive.
"I don't think a lot of people are going to take a shoulder, trim it off, cut the fat off, cook it, bone it out, slice it and lose half of what you started with," Hoffman said.
The only secret recipe for a Wib's sandwich is the sauce, he said.
Hoffman said Wib's Drive-In has maintained nearly the same menu since it first opened its doors in 1947, but when he and his wife purchased it in 1986, they added a selection of sides including French fries, cheese sticks and slaw.
"It's pretty much been the same sandwich since 1947," he said.
Hoffman said Wib's is different from other barbecue restaurants mainly because of the way the meat is cooked for each sandwich -- and the sauce.
Wib's homemade "special barbecue sauce" is available in several amounts -- light, regular, hot and extra hot. But be prepared, because the more sauce you add, "the hotter it gets," as the menu warns.
Hoffman said when those two aspects -- meat and sauce -- are added together, there is no comparison.
As for the drive-in era rapidly passing, Wib's would still remain a drive-in, Hoffman said. In the 1960s, what is now a waiting area and counter for ordering, was a small window with curb hops.
"They would just take a Coke tray, hang it on the window with your barbecue and sodas," he said.
As for the size of the restaurant compared to the current floor plan of dives now, Hoffman acknowledged the dimensions are small and quickly floods with customers during peak business times.
"I wish I had more room, but when you look at what it costs, I don't see how people do it," he said.
Mainly, Hoffman wishes to preserve the original, close-knit, family atmosphere customers have grown accustomed to.
Even with the growing trend of burger joints popping up within Southeast Missouri, Hoffman still sees Wib's to continue to remain relevant.
"We're staying fairly consistent. But there is more competition," he said. "That's just the way it is. But I don't see any spot like this."
Hoffman said the most popular menu items are the regular barbecue sandwich -- sliced pork shoulder on toast -- followed by the "combination sandwich" made with sliced pork shoulder and homemade pimento cheese on toast.
As for the future, Hoffman said he doesn't see a lot changing.
"We'll still be here, unless something drastic happens," he said. "Because I think there's enough demand for this unique kind of food."
