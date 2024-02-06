Of toasters, pork and sauce: No Wib's site redesign needed

The aroma of fresh, made-to-order, hickory wood-smoked barbecue sandwiches has filled the air of the roughly 1,500-square-feet Wib's Drive-In at 1204 N. High St. in Jackson since 1947.

Those 71 years of family-owned tradition isn't likely to change anytime soon, according to current owner and Southeast Missouri native A.D. Hoffman.

Hoffman and his wife, Judy, purchased the iconic Jackson establishment in 1986 and have since then dedicated themselves to preserving the restaurant's original atmosphere.

Wib's serves nearly 400 sandwiches a day, totaling nearly 2,000 sandwiches a week, Tuesday through Saturday, Hoffman said.

Sandwiches are still prepared in the kitchen the old-fashioned way -- on one of three toasters -- with each one cooking nine sandwiches at a time.

"The best sandwich toaster we've got is a Hobart, and they quit making them 20 years ago," he said. "But I managed to stockpile parts, so I can keep it going."

According to Hoffman, the business originally opened under the proprietorship of Wib Lohman, who also owned a trucking office next door to Wib's in 1947. The original intent of Wib's was to provide Lohman's employees a place to eat.

But Lohman had a few other businesses going on at the time, Hoffman said, and no longer had time for the restaurant. A year later, Wib's was sold to then-employee Jack Hoffmeister, who managed the establishment for 23 years.

"My parents bought it in 1973, and then me and my wife took it over in 1986," Hoffman said.

He said because of the restaurant's popularity, he has been approached by potential buyers or franchisees but decided against opening other locations because he wants to ensure the highest level of quality.

He said there has "been some talk" of expanding the business or moving to another location, but it would be very labor-intensive.

"I don't think a lot of people are going to take a shoulder, trim it off, cut the fat off, cook it, bone it out, slice it and lose half of what you started with," Hoffman said.

The only secret recipe for a Wib's sandwich is the sauce, he said.

Hoffman said Wib's Drive-In has maintained nearly the same menu since it first opened its doors in 1947, but when he and his wife purchased it in 1986, they added a selection of sides including French fries, cheese sticks and slaw.

"It's pretty much been the same sandwich since 1947," he said.