October 4, 2019

October guide: 7 spooktacular things to do

Mother Nature seems to have received the memo about it being fall, and just in time, too. Out of all the pumpkin-spiced Halloween-themed events in Southeast Missouri, I've compiled a guide to ensure your All Hallow's Eve is everything it should be — scary, fun and memorable. Find more information about these events and others at semoevents.com. Text your friends; it's time to get spooky!...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
The Haunted Hall of Horror at Arena Park in its set-up stages Oct. 9 in Cape Girardeau.
The Haunted Hall of Horror at Arena Park in its set-up stages Oct. 9 in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file photo

Editor's note: This story will be published in Friday's Southeast Missourian. All uses of "today" refer to Friday, Oct. 4.

Mother Nature seems to have received the memo about it being fall, and just in time, too. Out of all the pumpkin-spiced Halloween-themed events in Southeast Missouri, I've compiled a guide to ensure your All Hallow's Eve is everything it should be — scary, fun and memorable. Find more information about these events and others at semoevents.com. Text your friends; it's time to get spooky!

Halloween Town

The Jackson Jaycees team up with local businesses for a safe and fun night of trick-or-treating and games. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween best. Participating businesses and organizations include The Tiny Co.; MO Wear; Realty Executives of Cape County; SirVen; Leet Eyecare; Canine Clipz; TJ's Burgers, Wings, and Pizza; The Bank of Missouri; Suite B Studio Hair Salon; Heartland Chiropractic; Abbott Construction; Sweets Unsweetened; Ken's Ace Hardware; Wills Insurance; the Jackson Police Department; and the Jackson Fire Department.

__Where:__ Jackson City Park, Safety City

__When:__ 5:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19

__How much:__ Free

All Hallow's Eve

All four floors of the historic Bollinger Mill will be open for free, self-guided tours during its All Hallow's Eve celebration. The event also includes programming about Victorian mourning and funeral customs highlighting period-specific mourning clothing and jewelry. You'll get to learn about misunderstood aspects of mourning, including the history and science behind "witching" and its role in locating unmarked graves, cemetery symbolism and the types of trees and shrubbery often found in historic cemeteries. Food will be available from Straight Line Swine BBQ and Nancy's Fancy Kettle Corn.

__Where:__ Bollinger Mill State Historic Site, 113 Bollinger Mill Road, Burfordville

__When:__ 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 19

__How much:__ Free

Halloween hoopla

This spooktacular event Halloween Hoopla includes a costume contest and various Halloween-themed activities and crafts. Contest categories include Best Costume, Scariest Costume and Funniest Costume. No pre-registration is required.

__When:__ 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25

__Where:__ Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd., Cape Girardeau

__How much:__ $5 for children 12 and younger

Halloween at the Crisp Museum

This year, add Southeast Missouri State University's Crisp Museum to your Halloween tradition. Bring the family for a night of creating sock monsters, carving pumpkins, making paper decorations and scavenger hunts.

__When:__ 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 and 20

__Where:__ Crisp Museum, 518 S. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau

__How much:__ Free

Haunted Hall of Horror

The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department has decked out the Arena Building for Halloween. Its haunted halls will take visitors on a long, dark journey through bloody nooks and crannies. Be prepared for endless mazes full of creepy clowns, a 3-D Freak Show, an asylum and dolls that come alive.

__When:__ 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26 and 31

__Where:__ Arena Building, Arena Park

__How much:__ $8 for adults; free for children age 5 and younger

Cape Fear Con

Keeping his word on expanding community outreach, Ken Murphy is at it again. He's the co-organizer of Cape Comic Con and Cape Anime Con and promoter for Cape Championship Wrestling. Next up is Cape Fear Con. Day One includes a panel discussion and horror film screening. Artists, authors and merchandise vendors will be on site. Day Two includes two horror film screenings, panel discussions catered to independent filmmaking, custom action-figure and doll making. Ghost hunting clubs will host Q&A discussions. And there will be a costume event and photo opportunities. Special guests are actress Scout Taylor-Compton, author Joel Rhodes and horror host Misty Brew.

__When:__ 4 to 11 p.m. Oct. 18; 10 a.m. to midnight Oct. 19

__Where:__ Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau

__How much:__ Tickets start at $7

__More info: www.squareup.com__

Trek N' Treat

An outdoorsy Trek N' Treat event at the Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau will get guests into the spirit with warm cider s'mores, fall-themed games and activities. Costumes are encouraged for the Trek N' Treat Trail, where you can meet some "nighttime creature characters." Get to know the animals, and you'll see they love to give out treats. No registration is required.

__Where:__ Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive, Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 19

__How much:__ Free

