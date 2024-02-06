October guide: 7 spooktacular things to do

Editor's note: This story will be published in Friday's Southeast Missourian. All uses of "today" refer to Friday, Oct. 4.

Mother Nature seems to have received the memo about it being fall, and just in time, too. Out of all the pumpkin-spiced Halloween-themed events in Southeast Missouri, I've compiled a guide to ensure your All Hallow's Eve is everything it should be — scary, fun and memorable. Find more information about these events and others at semoevents.com. Text your friends; it's time to get spooky!

Halloween Town

The Jackson Jaycees team up with local businesses for a safe and fun night of trick-or-treating and games. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween best. Participating businesses and organizations include The Tiny Co.; MO Wear; Realty Executives of Cape County; SirVen; Leet Eyecare; Canine Clipz; TJ's Burgers, Wings, and Pizza; The Bank of Missouri; Suite B Studio Hair Salon; Heartland Chiropractic; Abbott Construction; Sweets Unsweetened; Ken's Ace Hardware; Wills Insurance; the Jackson Police Department; and the Jackson Fire Department.

__Where:__ Jackson City Park, Safety City

__When:__ 5:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19

__How much:__ Free

All Hallow's Eve

All four floors of the historic Bollinger Mill will be open for free, self-guided tours during its All Hallow's Eve celebration. The event also includes programming about Victorian mourning and funeral customs highlighting period-specific mourning clothing and jewelry. You'll get to learn about misunderstood aspects of mourning, including the history and science behind "witching" and its role in locating unmarked graves, cemetery symbolism and the types of trees and shrubbery often found in historic cemeteries. Food will be available from Straight Line Swine BBQ and Nancy's Fancy Kettle Corn.

__Where:__ Bollinger Mill State Historic Site, 113 Bollinger Mill Road, Burfordville

__When:__ 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 19

__How much:__ Free

Halloween hoopla

This spooktacular event Halloween Hoopla includes a costume contest and various Halloween-themed activities and crafts. Contest categories include Best Costume, Scariest Costume and Funniest Costume. No pre-registration is required.

__When:__ 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25

__Where:__ Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd., Cape Girardeau

__How much:__ $5 for children 12 and younger

Halloween at the Crisp Museum

This year, add Southeast Missouri State University's Crisp Museum to your Halloween tradition. Bring the family for a night of creating sock monsters, carving pumpkins, making paper decorations and scavenger hunts.