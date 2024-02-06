October full of events, activities to help get in Halloween spirit

Many fun and exciting events are coming up this month in preparation and celebration of Halloween. From haunted hayrides to family-friendly festivals, the month is full of activities and programs for all ages.

Fall Full of Fun

Lazy L Safari Park will have a pumpkin patch, down on the farm, hillbilly bowling, pumpkin games, kiddie corral, toss-and-pitch games, giant tarantula, parakeet jungle, safari playground, gemstone mining, animal rides, photo ops and more. Open to the public Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31. Regular zoo admission includes all of the Fall Full of Fun activities except pumpkin purchases, animal feed, mining rough, dino dig and animal rides. Lazy L Safari is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit lazylsafari.com/fall-full-of-fun.html, call (573) 243-7862 or email lazylsafari@yahoo.com.

Family day planned at River Campus

Design, stitch and stuff an original monster figure with colorful supplies at this free event from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the Crisp Museum at the River Campus, 518 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. For more information, visit rivercampus.org.

Haunted hay rides

This is a family-oriented hay ride for all ages, starting at 6 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night during October at Barks Plantation RV Park and Campground on Route ZZ near Glenallen, Missouri. Adults' tickets are $7, children younger than 10 are $5. There will be concessions on site. Good, clean family fun. No alcohol or drugs. Special rates on large groups. For more information, call (573) 238-4108

Black Forest Haunted Ghost Town is open

Black Forest Haunted Ghost Town has added more than 7,000-square feet of attraction for the 2017 season. Be ready to experience the all new Hillbilly Farm, Tool Shed, and a massive addition to the fan-favorite maze. Open from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in October. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for children 10 and younger.

Haunted Downtown Walking Tours

Looking for some fun and adventure this Halloween? Follow the lantern of a costumed guide through downtown and let the darkness of the past envelop you. Cape Girardeau's historic downtown is full of "true" tales of ghosts and memorable characters. Held from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Oct. 14, 27, 28 and 30. Guides will be Christy Mershon and Tom Neumeyer. The cost is $20 per person and $30 per couple.

'Boos on Broadway'

Enjoy the Haunted Downtown Walking Tour? Interested in some more haunted history fun? Join us for our new frightfully fun adventure, "Boos on Broadway." Follow the Broadway corridor from the river and hear chilling tales of haunted opera houses, frightening furniture makers, murders, mayhem and more. Come dressed appropriately for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes for this adventure. It will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 and 26. Cost is $20 per person and $30 per couple. The guides will be Christy Mershon and Tom Neumeyer.

Beggs' Fall Festival

Pick a pumpkin, enjoy a corn maze, wagon ride, pig races and tons of fun things at Beggs Family Farm, 2319 Route U near Sikeston, Missouri. Open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 29. For more information, visit beggsfamilyfarm.com or call (573) 471-3879.

Haunted Hall of Horror

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold the 2017 Haunted Hall of Horror at the Arena Building. The frights will be from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28 and 31. All ages are invited, but children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. This creepy, old haunted house will take visitors on a long, dark journey through the nooks and crannies of the Arena Building. Visitors should be prepared to creep through endless mazes and hallways full of terrifying creatures and disturbing sights. The price is $7 for ages 6 and older. Children 5 and younger are free of charge. For more information, contact the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department office (573) 339-6340 or visit at cityofcape.org/parks.