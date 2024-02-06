October full of events, activities to help get in Halloween spirit

Many fun and exciting events are coming up this month in preparation and celebration of Halloween. From haunted hayrides to family-friendly festivals, the month is full of activities and programs for all ages.
Lazy L Safari Park will have a pumpkin patch, down on the farm, hillbilly bowling, pumpkin games, kiddie corral, toss-and-pitch games, giant tarantula, parakeet jungle, safari playground, gemstone mining, animal rides, photo ops and more. Open to the public Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31. Regular zoo admission includes all of the Fall Full of Fun activities except pumpkin purchases, animal feed, mining rough, dino dig and animal rides. Lazy L Safari is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit lazylsafari.com/fall-full-of-fun.html, call (573) 243-7862 or email lazylsafari@yahoo.com.
Design, stitch and stuff an original monster figure with colorful supplies at this free event from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the Crisp Museum at the River Campus, 518 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. For more information, visit rivercampus.org.
This is a family-oriented hay ride for all ages, starting at 6 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night during October at Barks Plantation RV Park and Campground on Route ZZ near Glenallen, Missouri. Adults' tickets are $7, children younger than 10 are $5. There will be concessions on site. Good, clean family fun. No alcohol or drugs. Special rates on large groups. For more information, call (573) 238-4108
Black Forest Haunted Ghost Town has added more than 7,000-square feet of attraction for the 2017 season. Be ready to experience the all new Hillbilly Farm, Tool Shed, and a massive addition to the fan-favorite maze. Open from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in October. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for children 10 and younger.
Looking for some fun and adventure this Halloween? Follow the lantern of a costumed guide through downtown and let the darkness of the past envelop you. Cape Girardeau's historic downtown is full of "true" tales of ghosts and memorable characters. Held from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Oct. 14, 27, 28 and 30. Guides will be Christy Mershon and Tom Neumeyer. The cost is $20 per person and $30 per couple.
Enjoy the Haunted Downtown Walking Tour? Interested in some more haunted history fun? Join us for our new frightfully fun adventure, "Boos on Broadway." Follow the Broadway corridor from the river and hear chilling tales of haunted opera houses, frightening furniture makers, murders, mayhem and more. Come dressed appropriately for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes for this adventure. It will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 and 26. Cost is $20 per person and $30 per couple. The guides will be Christy Mershon and Tom Neumeyer.
Pick a pumpkin, enjoy a corn maze, wagon ride, pig races and tons of fun things at Beggs Family Farm, 2319 Route U near Sikeston, Missouri. Open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 29. For more information, visit beggsfamilyfarm.com or call (573) 471-3879.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold the 2017 Haunted Hall of Horror at the Arena Building. The frights will be from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28 and 31. All ages are invited, but children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. This creepy, old haunted house will take visitors on a long, dark journey through the nooks and crannies of the Arena Building. Visitors should be prepared to creep through endless mazes and hallways full of terrifying creatures and disturbing sights. The price is $7 for ages 6 and older. Children 5 and younger are free of charge. For more information, contact the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department office (573) 339-6340 or visit at cityofcape.org/parks.
Mollie Young of Mollie Paperie! will present a pumpkin paint party from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Cost of the class includes all supplies. Bring a beverage (no alcohol). Cost is $15 per participant. Registration and course fee required to reserve a spot. Pay at the library information desk or go to goo.gl/C4ZS2F. For more information, call (573) 334-5270, ext. 113.
Death was a part of everyday life for the Victorians. Learn more about their mourning customs and view mourning attire and jewelry, as well as photographs at 9 a.m. Oct. 14 at Bollinger Mill State Historic Site. The event is free. For more information, call (573) 243-4591
Come on out for a fantastic fall festival from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center to explore the world of the misunderstood. Many animals may give some the creeps but are actually beneficial. Meet creepy crawlies and learn more in a live animal presentations at 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Take a stroll on a naturalist-led hike to discover more about these animals. Meet some of the Nature Center's "stranger" animals on display. Sit outside, enjoy a fire and a few fall treats or come on in for fall crafts. Children can fish at the pond from 4 to 6 p.m. and have a hands-on experience with fish and worms, and everyone can try their hand at lure-painting until supplies run out. For more information, call (573) 290-5218 or visit mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter. The event is free.
This annual event features professional storyteller Marilyn Kinsella. "Storytelling is the embodiment of the wisdom, stories and experiences of my family, teachers, and storytellers," Kinsella says It will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Bollinger Mill State Historic Site. For more information, call (573) 243-4591.
What did French colonists believe about werewolves? Find out at the Boo!(silliage) Festival & Werewolf Hunt from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Bolduc House in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. There will be hands-on games and activities, including "hunting" for werewolves, planting garlic bulbs, eating bloody s'mores and watching a werewolf movie in the evening. For more information, call (573) 883-3105.
This family-friendly living-history program provides visitors with an intimate look into the lifestyles and happenings in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri's oldest town during the 18th and 19th centuries. The "DejÃ vu Spirit Reunion" will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in historic Memorial Cemetery, 35 N. Fifth St. in Ste. Genevieve. Tour the cemetery via lantern light and chat "face to face" with spirits clad in traditional dress and enjoy a hauntingly good time. This event benefits the Memorial Cemetery restoration efforts. For more information, call (573) 883-7097.
Kick off Halloween night at Missouri Care with spooktacular treats and games from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 at Missouri Care Health Plan. Missouri Care events are no cost and open for anyone to attend, regardless of their health plan. Missouri Care Health Plan is at 272 S Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.
This new adaptation of "Dracula," to be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 to Nov. 4 at Bedell Performance Hall at the Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, restores the suspense and seduction of Bram Stoker's classic novel to the stage. As Count Dracula begins to exert his will upon the residents of London, they try to piece together the clues of his appearances -- in a valiant attempt to save themselves from a hideous fate. It also will be performed at 4 p.m. Nov. 5. Tickets may be purchased by contacting the River Campus box office in the Cultural Arts Center, 518 S. Fountain St., weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by calling (573) 651-2265 or online at RiverCampus.org.
-- From staff reports
