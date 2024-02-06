Observers wonder whether Cosby will seek deal or ready for trial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. -- Bill Cosby is starting 2017 in a legal dragnet that only has tightened around him since his arrest a year ago.

Cosby was charged with aggravated sexual assault Dec. 30, 2015, days before the 12-year statute of limitations would have run out over a 2004 encounter at his estate near Philadelphia.

A year later, it's increasingly unlikely he can avoid a felony trial slated for June. The judge has denied nearly each defense motion as the two sides fight over Cosby's deposition, other accusers and the decadelong delay in filing charges.

"It doesn't sound like the prosecutors are inclined to give him a deal that will matter," said Loyola Law School professor Laurie Levenson, who is not involved in the case. "It's an elderly man, and any (jail sentence) is probably, in his mind, worth fighting."

A recent tabloid news report suggested a plea could be in the works, but Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele's spokeswoman called the report unfounded. Still, some celebrity lawyers don't rule it out.

"Ultimately, I think they work something out. Unfortunately, I don't think it's the deal he wants," said Los Angeles lawyer Mark Geragos, who represented Michael Jackson on child molestation charges. "If they can work out a felony with minimal time, I think he'd be wise to take it, given his age and infirmities."

On Friday, his lawyers filed a motion seeking to move the trial or bring in a jury from elsewhere, saying there's been negative news coverage that would make juror bias inevitable.

Cosby's lawyers said he has been the target of an "inflammatory and prejudicial smear campaign" and branded a monster, a sociopath and a sexual predator in news accounts.

A spokeswoman for the district attorney's office said Steele previously has told the judge and Cosby's lawyers he does not oppose the request.

Cosby, 79 and legally blind, had appeared shaken last year as he maneuvered past the cameras that mobbed him outside the small court office where he posted $1 million bail after his arrest.