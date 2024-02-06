Obamas donate daughters' swing set to Washington shelter

WASHINGTON -- The swing set President Barack Obama installed on the South Lawn for his young daughters eight years ago has a new home.
The White House said the Obamas donated the set to a shelter in southeast Washington. The Obamas plan to visit the Jobs Have Priority Naylor Road Program and join residents for a service project today in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Obamas installed the cedar and North American Redwood swing set in March 2009, shortly after moving to the White House.
Daughters Malia and Sasha -- who at the time were ages 10 and 7, respectively -- now are 18 and 15.
The White House said the swing set was carted away from its location just outside the Oval Office last month.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.