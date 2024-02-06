'Obama Out': President ending reign as pop culture king

WASHINGTON -- From his campaign fist bump to his theatrical mic drop at the last White House correspondents' dinner, Barack Obama ruled as America's pop-culture president.

His two terms played out like a running chronicle of the trends of our times: slow-jamming the news with Jimmy Fallon; reading mean tweets with Jimmy Kimmel; filling out his NCAA basketball bracket on ESPN; cruising with Jerry Seinfeld on "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

"I'm appreciably cooler than I was two minutes ago," Obama declared after taking the wheel of a 1963 Corvette Stingray with Seinfeld in 2015.

And, months before the end of his term, he delivered what could be his with-it farewell line as he ended his remarks at the correspondents' dinner by embracing a gesture popularized by rappers and comedians.

"Obama out," he deadpanned, as he dropped his microphone and left the lectern.

First lady Michelle Obama, accompanied by television and radio host Ryan Seacrest, reads "Twas the Night Before Christmas" during a holiday event Dec. 12 at Children's National Health System in Washington. Obama toured the facility, visited with patients and families, read the story to children and participated in a broadcast with Seacrest. Alex Brandon ~ Associated Press, file

Michelle Obama matched the president on-trend moment for on-trend moment: She strapped on a seat belt for "Carpool Karaoke" with James Corden, beat Ellen DeGeneres in a push up contest and rapped with a turnip.

It wasn't just frivolity.

In an increasingly fragmented media world, the Obamas turned niche pop-culture platforms to serious ends.

There he was in Alaska, warning about the dangers of climate change on "Running Wild with Bear Grylls." There she was on the "Tonight Show," pushing exercise by challenging Fallon to a sack race in the East Room.

The president turned up on "Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis" to get millennials to sign up for his health-care law.

Then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama fist bumps with his wife, Michelle, before speaking at a primary night rally June 3, 2008, in St. Paul, Minnesota. Morry Gash ~ Associated Press, file

"OK, let's get this out of the way; what did you come here to plug?" Galifianakis groused.

"I think it's fair to say that I wouldn't be with you here today if I didn't have something to plug," Obama shot back. "Have you heard of the Affordable Care Act?"

Some conservatives called that appearance undignified. But within days, it had snagged 18 million views, on par with Justin Bieber. And health-care signups ticked upward.

The president tossed a "Mad Men" reference into his 2014 State of the Union address -- calling out wage disparities between men and women -- and Twitter went wild.

He paid a 2015 house call to comic Marc Maron's garage in California to talk terrorism, racial politics and gun control on Maron's "WTF" podcast.

For all the fascination with Obama's pop-culture finesse, there was a downside.

Eric Dezenhall, a Washington crisis-management consultant and former Reagan administration official, contends Donald Trump's election "can be traced almost solely to the domination of the popular culture that Obama and Obama-ism had."