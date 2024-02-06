Now playing: Music, the arts and memories

For the next few days, here are three things that are for sure: I will get to sleep in, I will be in my pool, and it will be Monday before we know it.
With daily temperatures reaching nearly 80 degrees, outside music venues are beginning to offer free performances -- and there's plenty this weekend.
You even have a chance to be a part of history Saturday at the Ivers Square statue dedication ceremony, so make time. It's something I'm definitely looking forward to.
And don't forget to bring out your (leashed) pets to enjoy the downtown arts this evening after Tunes At Twilight special guest Duwayne Burnside.
See you there!
Duwayne Burnside, blues artist and son of legendary bluesman R.L. Burnside, is this week's featured musician at Tunes at Twilight. According to his Facebook fan page, Burnside was born in the late 1960s in Coldwater, Mississippi, and grew up listening to his father, family and neighbors play music. He picked up the guitar before he was old enough to hold it himself.
So grab your lawn chair, some food, something to drink, and arrive early.
When: 7 p.m. today
Where: 44 N. Lorimier St.
How much: Free
More info: facebook.com/oldtowncape
Jackson City Park is set to host four concerts this month, with Doug E. Rees kicking off the performances.
Singer/songwriter Rees has performed at a variety of acoustic venues, utilizing folk, country, blues and pop influences within his own style, according to his website.
"He travels all over the place. He's in the western states; he's up north in Iowa," Jackson parks and recreation director Shane Anderson said, adding he expects nearly 125 attendees at each concert in the series.
When: 7:30 p.m. today
Where: Parkview Street in Jackson
How much: Free
More info: facebook.com/Jacksonmissouricitypark
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is inviting you (and your pooch) to its annual First Friday Pets Night Out Bingo Card event.
It's a chance to visit local art galleries and downtown businesses, and participating businesses on this month's Bingo Card include Mississippi Mutts and Sugar Chic Creamery. So bring your card with Bingo (across or down a row or a diagonal) from any participating location to receive a special offer from that establishment.
Where: Downtown Cape Girardeau
When: 4 to 9 p.m. today
More info: facebook.com/FirstFridayCG
Share the good times this weekend with the rest of the Oran High School Class of 1969. Just bring your own drinks; snacks will be provided.
Dinner will follow at the Oran Knights of Columbus Hall at 6 p.m.
Where: The night starts at Gosche's Grocery at 189 County Road 266 in Oran, Missouri
When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
More info: Contact Jim Gosche (573) 275-2766
Old Town Cape is dedicating the statue at Ivers Square honoring African-Americans who enlisted in the U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War to the City of Cape Girardeau.
The square, formerly known as Courthouse Park, was renamed for Harriet and James Ivers in 2017. The location was the place James Ivers and other slaves enlisted in the Union Army.
The event will feature the Turner Brigade Civil War re-enactors and dramatic portrayals of Cape Girardeau historic figures Harriet Ivers and the Rev. Spotswood Rice. Black Light Choral ensemble and a strolling string band are set to provide music.
Where: Ivers Square at 44 N. Lorimier St.
When: 10 to 3 p.m. Saturday
How much: Free
More info: facebook.com/oldtowncape
Go outside for an evening of worship this weekend during Praise in the Park. And don't forget your lawn chairs and blankets. Light refreshments also will be available.
Where: Capaha Park Bandshell at 1400 Broadway
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday
More info: capebiblechapel.org/events
Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: WEEKEND email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.