Now playing: Music, the arts and memories

For the next few days, here are three things that are for sure: I will get to sleep in, I will be in my pool, and it will be Monday before we know it.

With daily temperatures reaching nearly 80 degrees, outside music venues are beginning to offer free performances -- and there's plenty this weekend.

You even have a chance to be a part of history Saturday at the Ivers Square statue dedication ceremony, so make time. It's something I'm definitely looking forward to.

And don't forget to bring out your (leashed) pets to enjoy the downtown arts this evening after Tunes At Twilight special guest Duwayne Burnside.

See you there!

Play it, Burnside

Duwayne Burnside, blues artist and son of legendary bluesman R.L. Burnside, is this week's featured musician at Tunes at Twilight. According to his Facebook fan page, Burnside was born in the late 1960s in Coldwater, Mississippi, and grew up listening to his father, family and neighbors play music. He picked up the guitar before he was old enough to hold it himself.

So grab your lawn chair, some food, something to drink, and arrive early.

When: 7 p.m. today

Where: 44 N. Lorimier St.

How much: Free

More info: facebook.com/oldtowncape

Time to rock

Jackson City Park is set to host four concerts this month, with Doug E. Rees kicking off the performances.

Singer/songwriter Rees has performed at a variety of acoustic venues, utilizing folk, country, blues and pop influences within his own style, according to his website.

"He travels all over the place. He's in the western states; he's up north in Iowa," Jackson parks and recreation director Shane Anderson said, adding he expects nearly 125 attendees at each concert in the series.

When: 7:30 p.m. today

Where: Parkview Street in Jackson

How much: Free

More info: facebook.com/Jacksonmissouricitypark

Rainout location for this year is set for Stooges Restaurant at 507 W. Main St. in Jackson.

Who let the dogs out

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is inviting you (and your pooch) to its annual First Friday Pets Night Out Bingo Card event.

It's a chance to visit local art galleries and downtown businesses, and participating businesses on this month's Bingo Card include Mississippi Mutts and Sugar Chic Creamery. So bring your card with Bingo (across or down a row or a diagonal) from any participating location to receive a special offer from that establishment.