Novel to ask: What if Hillary Clinton hadn't married Bill?

NEW YORK -- A best-selling novelist is imagining how Hillary Clinton's life might have turned out had she never married Bill Clinton.

Random House announced Monday that Curtis Sittenfeld will tell the story from the point of view of Hillary Rodham. In real life, the former first lady turned down Bill Clinton's marriage proposals at first before agreeing to marry. In the novel, not yet titled, she turns down Clinton once and for all, then goes on with her life.