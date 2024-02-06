Kevin Ray Brost is not unlike a lot of 22-year-olds right now, a fresh college graduate meeting with executives and looking to launch a career.

Four years after graduating from Notre Dame Regional High School, Brost received a degree in music business from Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky, and has found a home with Kore PR, a record company on Music Row in Nashville, Tennessee.

Brost will not be operating out of a cubicle in the mecca of country music, however. Instead, he will be packing his guitar in his red SUV and pursuing his dream.

While he has spent the past four years learning the ropes of the music industry and making connections, he's also spent a lot of time behind the wheel.

Constant 2 1/2-hour journeys between Murray and Nashville during his college days also prepped him for life on the road.

Kevin Ray Brost strums his guitar Saturday in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

He'll be singing his songs, such as "Stay" and "Take Me Home," which will be among the tracks on an upcoming EP release through Kore PR that will come out this fall.

"I'm basically going to be living out of cars and hotels," said Brost, who will be basing his first year out of college in Cape Girardeau. "I'm basically going to be traveling everywhere from St. Louis to Louisville to Indianapolis to Nashville, down to Austin, over to Lubbock, Texas, just everywhere and just trying to branch out a little more than just the Midwestern thing."

As for many college graduates, it's an exciting time for Brost. He's been a man with a plan, and the pieces are falling into place as he hoped.

He found out this week Mile 1 Records in Rome, Georgia, will help in the production, while Kore PR will promote and publicize.

He's methodically put together a resume that appeals to the industry from a logistics side, booking national touring artists and learning industry details during internships. He simultaneously nurtured his own artistry, mindful of traps that could snare his dreams.

Kevin Ray Brost poses for a photo at the Mississippi River, a favorite place to play his guitar and compose lyrics, on Saturday in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

"I don't want to be the guy who is like an agent but also does his artist thing," Brost said. "I want to be an artist first and foremost, and that's how I want people to see me."

Thanks to his schooling, he has a unique view and deeper understanding of the music business, which he can use in his favor.

"Those are a lot of skills that I was doing as a businessman but am applying to my own artist career as well, which is really cool," Brost said. "A lot of hard work, but it's paid off for sure."

Right now, his music is front and center. Usually with the help of a guitar or piano, he writes his songs. Five of them, including the previously mentioned two, will appear on the EP.

"This whole record that I'm making, it's all real experiences of mine," Brost said. "They are all sort of a part of this transition period of my life that I'm in. I am ending college; I am entering the real world, as people call it; and I'm kind of living this unconventional lifestyle. I kind of am a drifter, living in my lipstick-red SUV, traveling the country."

Kevin Ray Brost poses for a photo Saturday in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

He laughs at those words. While he may be a "drifter," he's firmly rooted in the people in his life. He's grateful for the support of his parents, has a loyal girlfriend he met in college and even draws in various close friends to accompany him in the recording studio. His songs on his upcoming record have a common thread.