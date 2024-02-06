LOS ANGELES -- Norman Lear, the writer, director and producer who revolutionized prime time television with "All in the Family", "The Jeffersons" and "Maude", propelling political and social turmoil into the once-insulated world of TV sitcoms, has died. He was 101.

Lear died Tuesday night in his sleep, surrounded by family at his home in Los Angeles, said Lara Bergthold, a spokeswoman for his family.

A liberal activist with an eye for mainstream entertainment, Lear fashioned bold and controversial comedies that were embraced by viewers who had to watch the evening news to find out what was going on in the world. His shows helped define prime time comedy in the 1970s, launched the careers of Rob Reiner and Valerie Bertinelli and made middle-aged superstars of Carroll O'Connor, Bea Arthur and Redd Foxx.

Lear "took television away from dopey wives and dumb fathers, from the pimps, hookers, hustlers, private eyes, junkies, cowboys and rustlers that constituted television chaos, and in their place he put the American people," the late Paddy Chayefsky, a leading writer of television's early "golden age," once said.

Tributes poured in after his death: "I loved Norman Lear with all my heart. He was my second father. Sending my love to Lyn and the whole Lear family," Reiner wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Actors Jean Stapleton, seated, left, and Carroll O'Connor, seated, right, from "All in the Family" hold their Emmys for outstanding lead actress and actor in a comedy series, as they pose with co-star Rob Reiner, who won for supporting actor in a comedy series, standing left, producer Norman Lear, and executive producer Mort Lachman, standing right, on Sept. 18, 1978, in Los Angeles. Associated Press file

"More than anyone before him, Norman used situation comedy to shine a light on prejudice, intolerance, and inequality. He created families that mirrored ours," Jimmy Kimmel said.

"All in the Family" was immersed in the headlines of the day, while also drawing upon Lear's childhood memories of his tempestuous father. Racism, feminism and the Vietnam War were flashpoints as blue collar conservative Archie Bunker, played by O'Connor, clashed with liberal son-in-law Mike Stivic (Reiner). Jean Stapleton co-starred as Archie's befuddled but good-hearted wife, Edith, and Sally Struthers played the Bunkers' daughter, Gloria, who defended her husband in arguments with Archie.

Lear's work transformed television at a time when old-fashioned programs such as "Here's Lucy", "Ironside" and "Gunsmoke" still dominated. CBS, Lear's primary network, would soon enact its "rural purge" and cancel such standbys as "The Beverly Hillbillies" and "Green Acres". The groundbreaking sitcom "The Mary Tyler Moore Show", about a single career woman in Minneapolis, debuted on CBS in September 1970, just months before "All in the Family" started.

But ABC passed on "All in the Family" twice and CBS ran a disclaimer when it finally aired the show: "The program you are about to see is 'All in the Family.' It seeks to throw a humorous spotlight on our frailties, prejudices, and concerns. By making them a source of laughter we hope to show, in a mature fashion, just how absurd they are."

By the end of 1971, "All In the Family" was No. 1 in the ratings and Archie Bunker was a pop culture fixture, with President Richard Nixon among his fans. Some of his putdowns became catchphrases. He called his son-in-law "Meathead" and his wife "Dingbat", and would snap at anyone who dared occupy his faded orange-yellow wing chair. It was the centerpiece of the Bunkers' rowhouse in Queens, and eventually went on display in the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History.

Even the show's opening segment was innovative: Instead of an off-screen theme song, Archie and Edith are seated at the piano in their living room, belting out a nostalgic number, "Those Were the Days", with Edith screeching off-key and Archie crooning such lines as "Didn't need no welfare state" and "Girls were girls and men were men."

"All in the Family", based on the British sitcom "Til Death Us Do Part", was the No. 1-rated series for an unprecedented five years in a row and earned four Emmy Awards as best comedy series, finally eclipsed by five-time winner "Frasier" in 1998.

Hits continued for Lear and then-partner Bud Yorkin, including "Maude" and "The Jeffersons", both spinoffs from "All in the Family", with the same winning combination of one-liners and social conflict. In a 1972 two-part episode of "Maude", the title character (played by Arthur) became the first on television to have an abortion, drawing a surge of protests along with high ratings. And when a close friend of Archie's turned out to be gay, Nixon privately fumed to White House aides that the show "glorified" same-sex relationships.

"Controversy suggests people are thinking about something. But there'd better be laughing first and foremost or it's a dog," Lear said in a 1994 interview with The Associated Press.

Lear and Yorkin also created "Good Times", about a working class Black family in Chicago; "Sanford & Son", a showcase for Foxx as junkyard dealer Fred Sanford; and "One Day at a Time", starring Bonnie Franklin as a single mother and Bertinelli and Mackenzie Phillips as her daughters. In the 1974-75 season, Lear and Yorkin produced five of the top 10 shows.

Lear's business success enabled him to express his ardent political beliefs beyond the small screen. In 2000, he and a partner bought a copy of the Declaration of Independence for $8.14 million and sent it on a cross-country tour.

He was an active donor to Democratic candidates and founded the not-for-profit liberal advocacy group People for the American Way in 1980, he said, because people such as evangelists Jerry Falwell and Pat Robertson were "abusing religion."

"I started to say, 'This is not my America. You don't mix politics and religion this way,'" Lear said in a 1992 interview with Commonweal magazine.