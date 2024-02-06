No dancing this time: Zac Brown returns to country roots

NEW YORK -- If there's any doubt about the style of music Zac Brown has made on his band's new album, just look at the title.

The burly, bearded country star named the album "Welcome Home," and the 10 tracks on it are as down-home country as a trusty pickup truck, a cold beer and a pair of comfortable jeans.

"This one was very personal and very much rooted to my life. That's why it's back down to the roots," said Brown, who will release the album today. "I created this record to get back to the beginning of what inspired me as a songwriter."

The album's direction will come as a relief to some Zac Brown Band fans bewildered by the singer's recent dabbling in everything from grunge to electronica, a sonic wanderlust that included the birth of a side electronic project called Sir Rosevelt.

"People will have a really hard time hating on this record," Brown said. "I don't know what our next project will be, but I think this is the sweet spot for this band."

The release of the album coincides with a U.S. tour that kicks off today in Georgia, the band's home state. The band is scheduled to perform Aug. 27 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis.

"Welcome Home" comes two years after the band's chart-topping "Jekyll + Hyde," which included a swing tune with Sara Bareilles and the head-banging anthem with Chris Cornell "Heavy is the Head," which marked the band's first appearance on the Billboard mainstream rock airplay chart.

The genre-bending nature of the album had its detractors, with many critics saying that, while gutsy, it suffered from an identity crisis. Brown isn't apologetic, saying country fans had at least eight songs on it in their comfort zone.

"For some people, it was offensive because of the range. But that's OK. Certain people, they're going to be critical of anything that you do -- and that's OK.

"I don't want to do what other people expect," he added. "I want to make music that I feel moved to create, and I want to create the music that's what I like to listen to. If I follow that, I'll always be happy with what I'm making."

Other country acts have tested their fans' loyalty, include the pop-leaning Taylor Swift, the political-minded Dixie Chicks, and Garth Brooks, whose rock star Chris Gaines alter ego crashed and burned. But Brown bristles at being stuck in a musical box.

"You make vanilla ice cream. They want vanilla ice cream: 'What are these marshmallows and chocolate doing in here? What is this, Rocky Road? What is that? That's not vanilla ice cream!'" he said. "But I don't feel like that's the majority."