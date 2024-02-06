All sections
May 9, 2017

Nicki Minaj pays college costs for Twitter fans

Nicki Minaj is putting some fans on scholarship. After a fan asked the hip-hop star Saturday night whether she would pay his college tuition on Twitter, Minaj agreed to pay fans' school costs -- on the condition they show her perfect marks. She wrote, "Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it."...

Associated Press

Nicki Minaj is putting some fans on scholarship.

After a fan asked the hip-hop star Saturday night whether she would pay his college tuition on Twitter, Minaj agreed to pay fans' school costs -- on the condition they show her perfect marks. She wrote, "Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it."

A few dozen fans took Minaj up on the offer, posting screenshots of their grades. Minaj replied individually to some throughout the night and agreed to pay other things like book costs and student loans.

Minaj wrapped up the contest after a few hours, but she promised to do it again in a month or two.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

