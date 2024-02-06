New Year's Eve promises fun for a cause

For many, the end of the calendar year marks the beginning of a new chapter, a fresh start, a clean slate. It's the time for resolutions to finally go back to the gym or start (and actually stick to) a new diet.

But while Jan. 1 symbolizes that fresh start for so many, the real celebration happens the night before: New Year's Eve.

It's a hallowed tradition across the globe to throw a party for New Year's Eve complete with champagne bottles, festive streamers and year-themed glasses. While it may not be Times Square, Southeast Missouri has been known to see its fair share of New Year's Eve happenings.

Those anxious to get a jump on their resolutions have a few healthier options to ring in the new year.

One of those options is the EPIC Glow 5k, hosted by the Early Prevention Impacts Community (EPIC) Coalition. The race begins at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau, and participants are encouraged to wear items to make them glow as they run into the new year.

But the glow race isn't just a way to feel healthy. It's also a way to foster a healthier community as race proceeds will allow EPIC to continue finding ways to prevent substance abuse in the area.

Another run for a cause will take place the next morning, this time with options for a 5K, 10K or one-mile route. It's called the myTEAM TRIUMPH Resolution Challenge, and for many, it may be the very first test of new resolutions.

The run is the primary fundraiser for myTEAM TRIUMPH, and proceeds go toward equipment, registration fees and other costs associated with providing opportunities for people with disabilities to take part in events such as 5Ks or triathlons.

While the races are being run this holiday, plenty of options await those interested in an athletic-free celebration.

Downtown Cape Girardeau will be alive New Year's Eve with live music and special deals.

One of those downtown businesses is Broadway Biergarten, which will host a New Year's Eve Biernanza. Attendees can purchase a $75 ticket that gives them full access to more than 60 beers on tap as well as ciders and wines and an appetizer spread.