New Year's Eve promises fun for a cause

For many, the end of the calendar year marks the beginning of a new chapter, a fresh start, a clean slate. It's the time for resolutions to finally go back to the gym or start (and actually stick to) a new diet.
But while Jan. 1 symbolizes that fresh start for so many, the real celebration happens the night before: New Year's Eve.
It's a hallowed tradition across the globe to throw a party for New Year's Eve complete with champagne bottles, festive streamers and year-themed glasses. While it may not be Times Square, Southeast Missouri has been known to see its fair share of New Year's Eve happenings.
Those anxious to get a jump on their resolutions have a few healthier options to ring in the new year.
One of those options is the EPIC Glow 5k, hosted by the Early Prevention Impacts Community (EPIC) Coalition. The race begins at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau, and participants are encouraged to wear items to make them glow as they run into the new year.
But the glow race isn't just a way to feel healthy. It's also a way to foster a healthier community as race proceeds will allow EPIC to continue finding ways to prevent substance abuse in the area.
Another run for a cause will take place the next morning, this time with options for a 5K, 10K or one-mile route. It's called the myTEAM TRIUMPH Resolution Challenge, and for many, it may be the very first test of new resolutions.
The run is the primary fundraiser for myTEAM TRIUMPH, and proceeds go toward equipment, registration fees and other costs associated with providing opportunities for people with disabilities to take part in events such as 5Ks or triathlons.
While the races are being run this holiday, plenty of options await those interested in an athletic-free celebration.
Downtown Cape Girardeau will be alive New Year's Eve with live music and special deals.
One of those downtown businesses is Broadway Biergarten, which will host a New Year's Eve Biernanza. Attendees can purchase a $75 ticket that gives them full access to more than 60 beers on tap as well as ciders and wines and an appetizer spread.
The event begins at 8 p.m. and will last until 1 a.m.
Travel down toward the river a ways and you'll find three-piece funk/fusion/blues band Shugyo playing a set at The Rude Dog Pub. The show begins at 9 p.m. and lasts until 1 a.m. On the Facebook event page, Shugyo called it "one hell of a funky dance party."
Just down Main Street at the Isle Capri Cape Girardeau is another opportunity for music, drinks and dancing. From 4 to 7 p.m., casino-goers will be able to enjoy the music of Bittersweet Band at Keller's. Beginning at 8 p.m., GenX will take the stage at Lone Wolf and play until midnight.
Other organizations will host celebrations of their own, including the Cape Girardeau Eagles. The New Year's Eve Party event begins at 6:30 p.m. and requires attendees to purchase a table in advance or single/couple tickets at the door. Guests at this public event can expect to see live music by the Danetta Mason Band.
Across town, the celebrations will be going strong at Ray's Plaza Banquet Center with an annual St. Jude fundraiser benefit dinner and concert. Attendees will hear live music by Cape Girardeau-based The Intention and enjoy an all-you-can-eat-and-drink dinner.
A ticket is required in advance as space is limited.
At the VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau, live music by Outside the Lines will begin at 8 p.m. The event will feature some food, a cash bar, party favors and champagne at midnight.
Tickets are $25 for nonmembers and $15 for members. They can be purchased at the VFW at 1049 N. Kingshighway.
In Jackson, the American Legion hall will host dinner and dancing, with dinner being served at 7 p.m. The Mike Tuschhoff band will perform, and tickets must be purchased in advance.
Finally, for those who celebrate the beginning of a new year through worship, a few services will be held Sunday.
Calvary United Pentecostal Church in Jackson will host a special New Year's Eve communion service at 10 a.m.
Later that evening, Church on the Rock in Sikeston, Missouri, will host a New Year's Eve service at 7 p.m. "praising the old year out and the new year in," according to the Facebook event page.