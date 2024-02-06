A new Lifetime movie called "Black Girl Missing" is inspired by true instances of missing women of color who don't get the same attention or spotlight from the authorities and media that a missing white woman does. Garcelle Beauvais executive produces and stars as a woman whose missing daughter is dismissed as a runaway, as news of a missing white girl stirs up a media frenzy. "Black Girl Missing" debuted Saturday.

