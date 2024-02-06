New this week: Will Smith, 'Pinocchio' and 'George & Tammy'

Can’t get to New York but still want to hear chart-toppers? Join the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour at Madison Square Garden concert on Friday, Dec. 9, with Dua Lipa, Lizzo, The Kid Laroi, Backstreet Boys, Charlie Puth, AJR, Demi Lovato, Lauv, Ava Max, Dove Cameron and Jax. The concert will be carried live across the country on all iHeartRadio CHR stations and will livestream exclusively via The CW App and

www.CWTV.com