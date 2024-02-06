New this week: 'The Sea Beast,' early Elton John and Neil Young

Neil Young isn't finished opening his vaults. On Friday, he's releasing the shelved Crazy Horse album "Toast," a set they recorded in 2001 at Toast Studios in San Francisco. "'Toast' is an album that stands on its own in my collection," Young wrote last year. "Unlike any other, 'Toast' was so sad that I couldn't put it out. I just skipped it and went on to do another album in its place. I couldn't handle it at that time." The seven songs on "Toast" explore a broken relationship. In the last song, "Boom Boom Boom," Young sings: "All I got is a broken heart, and I don't try to hide it when I play my guitar."