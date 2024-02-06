New this week: 'The Sandman,' 'My Life as a Rolling Stone'

Ron Howard is a master at the ripped-from-the-headlines drama and this time takes on the riveting story of the 2018 rescue of a boys' soccer team from the Tham Luang cave in the new film "Thirteen Lives," coming to Prime Video on Friday. Colin Farrell and Viggo Mortensen play the English cave divers who travel to Thailand to help with the impossible rescue mission. The film takes care to present a holistic picture of all the disparate components that came together to make the rescue successful, including the help of the Thai Navy Seals, cave and water experts and nearby farmers. As in "Apollo 13," it hardly matters that we already know the ending: Howard makes it a suspenseful, thrilling ride.