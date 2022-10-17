New this week: Taylor Swift, 'Descendant' and 'Ghostwriter'

Stay up until midnight Friday, Oct. 21, for the latest Taylor Swift album, appropriately named "Midnights". The standard-issue album will have 13 tracks, which tell "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life," the singer-songwriter posted online. It's been nearly two years since Swift's last studio album, "Evermore". The new album has one known main collaboration — "Snow on the Beach" with Lana Del Rey. Other titles are "Karma", "Anti-Hero" and "You're On Your Own, Kid". The only other clues to what the album sounds like are posts of photos with producer Jack Antonoff and a glass of white wine.

That smooth sound you hear signals the return of Babyface. On "Girls Night Out", the 12-time Grammy Award-winner has collaborated with next-generation R&B/hip-hop stars such as Ari Lennox, Doechii and Queen Naija. The project's first two singles, "Keeps On Fallin'" with Ella Mai — plus a video that stars Tiffany Haddish and Kendrick Sampson — and "Seamless" with Kehlani, are seductive, slinky R&B jewels. The album, out Friday, Oct. 21, reminds Babyface of another project he did that explored stories from his collaborators. "The process for it reminded me of when I did 'Waiting to Exhale' and I'm excited for the world to hear."

If you think a-ha is only known for “Take On Me”, take on this: The band’s 11th studio album, “True North” out Friday, Oct. 21, sees the Norwegian stars perform and record with the Arctic Philharmonic orchestra, spinning off a full-length film in the process that weaves together the songs and recurring vignettes in which actors portray life in the north. “‘True North’ is a letter from a-ha, from the Arctic Circle, a poem from the far north of Norway with new music,” keyboardist Magne Furuholmen said. Single “I’m In” is a glorious, slow-burning anthem.