Neil Young & Crazy Horse have a new 11-track studio album, "World Record", produced by Rick Rubin and Young. The first track, "Love Earth", is a relaxed love ballad to the planet, with the lyrics "Love Earth, such an easy thing to do/Love Earth, 'till the water and the air is pure" and a video of a barefoot Young walking in the wilderness. The new album examines the state of Earth, its uncertain future, and even Young's relationship with cars (on "Chevrolet"). Neil Young & Crazy Horse have had a prolific couple of years: In 2019, they issued "Colorado", followed by "Barn" in 2021.

Broadway stars and husband and wife Colin Donnell and Patti Murin release their first joint album, “Something Stupid”, on Friday, Nov. 18. The couple tackle 12 tracks by Bruce Springsteen, Sara Bareilles, Jason Robert Brown, Paul Simon and more. Murin played Princess Anna in Disney’s “Frozen” on Broadway and has been a recurring character on NBC’s “Chicago Med”, a show that has also starred Donnell. His Broadway credits include “Violet”, “Anything Goes” and “Jersey Boys.”

