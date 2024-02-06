New this week: Scary movies, 'Call of Duty'

In the new Netflix film “The Good Nurse”, Jessica Chastain plays an overworked ICU nurse and single mother who, after a patient’s death, starts to suspect things about her new colleague Charlie, played by Eddie Redmayne. Danish filmmaker Tobias Lindholm directed the thriller, streaming Wednesday, Oct. 26, off of a script by “1917” and “Last Night in Soho” screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns. For something more family friendly, Netflix also has the stop-motion animation pic “Wendell & Wild”, featuring the voices of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as demon brothers. It’s an original idea from director Henry Selick, who also directed the spooky but kid-friendly classics “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Coraline”. “Wendell & Wild” starts streaming Friday, Oct. 28.

In the new Netflix film “The Good Nurse”, Jessica Chastain plays an overworked ICU nurse and single mother who, after a patient’s death, starts to suspect things about her new colleague Charlie, played by Eddie Redmayne. Danish filmmaker Tobias Lindholm directed the thriller, streaming Wednesday, Oct. 26, off of a script by “1917” and “Last Night in Soho” screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns. For something more family friendly, Netflix also has the stop-motion animation pic “Wendell & Wild”, featuring the voices of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as demon brothers. It’s an original idea from director Henry Selick, who also directed the spooky but kid-friendly classics “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Coraline”. “Wendell & Wild” starts streaming Friday, Oct. 28.