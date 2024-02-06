New this week: Radcliffe gets weird, 'Causeway' and Phoenix

George Lopez's new sitcom is a family affair. In NBC's "Lopez vs. Lopez", the actor-comedian stars opposite real-life offspring, Mayan Lopez. Their fictional versions of dad and daughter are unlikely roommates with a rocky relationship. The 2002-2007 comedy "George Lopez" remains one of the few Latino-led hits on TV, which continues to struggle with depicting America's second-largest ethnic or racial group behind non-Latino whites. "Lopez vs. Lopez", with Selenis Leyva and Al Madrigal in the cast, debuts at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.

George Lopez's new sitcom is a family affair. In NBC's "Lopez vs. Lopez", the actor-comedian stars opposite real-life offspring, Mayan Lopez. Their fictional versions of dad and daughter are unlikely roommates with a rocky relationship. The 2002-2007 comedy "George Lopez" remains one of the few Latino-led hits on TV, which continues to struggle with depicting America's second-largest ethnic or racial group behind non-Latino whites. "Lopez vs. Lopez", with Selenis Leyva and Al Madrigal in the cast, debuts at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.