New this week: Pink, J-Hope, 'Woman King', 'Hello Tomorrow!'

Hunting games have come a long way since 1984's Duck Hunt, with the prey getting ever more ferocious while the weaponry gets ever more elaborate. Capcom's Monster Hunter series has dominated the genre lately, but Electronic Arts is getting in on the action with Wild Hearts, from the Japanese studio best known for the hack-and-slash franchise Dynasty Warriors. You start off with a simple katana, but Wild Hearts' "Karakuri" feature lets you build defensive structures, traps and vehicles on the fly. You'll need all the firepower you can muster to take down these magic-fueled behemoths — but, fortunately, you can invite friends to help out. The hunt begins Friday, Feb. 17, on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S and PC.