New this week: 'Only Murders in the Building,' 'More Power'

The biggest new movie streaming this week is "The Princess," coming to Hulu on Friday, starring Joey King as a royal who refuses to marry her intended (with good reason, as he's a sociopath). Still, the act of defiance gets her kidnapped and imprisoned while her betrothed tries to overthrow the kingdom. Le-Van Kiet directed the film, which also stars Dominic Cooper and Olga Kurylenko. Hulu is also getting "Independence Day" on July 1, if you're looking for a nostalgic watch leading up to the holiday.

