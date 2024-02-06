New this week: 'Not Okay,' 'Amber Brown,' 'Honor Society'

Few artists want to compete against a Beyonce release, but Maggie Rogers's new album also drops today. "Surrender" is the singer-songwriter's first collection since her stunning major label debut "Heard It in a Past Life" in 2019. During the pandemic, Rogers relocated to the Maine coast, cutting herself off from the outside world to write what became the dozen tracks of "Surrender." One single, "Want Want," showcases an edgier, dancier side, while "That's Where I Am" is a bolder, confident Rogers turning in something almost anthemic. She is rising and rising. One fan must be David Byrne -- see whether you can spot him in the video.