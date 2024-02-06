New this week: Lena Dunham, Mila Kunis and Charlie Puth

For his third album, pop singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is going with a very simple title — "Charlie," due Friday. It's his first full-length project since his 2018 Grammy-nominated LP "Voicenotes." You've likely already heard at least one of the 12 tracks — the earworm "Left and Right" featuring Jung Kook of BTS. Some other singles are the brooding ballad "That's Hilarious" and the slinky "Light Switch." Still not sure? listen to the lovesick up-tempo "Smells Like Me."

Guitarist Billy Duffy and singer Ian Astbury rejoin for a new album from The Cult, with their signature mix of heavy metal, goth and rock. The eight-track "Under the Midnight Sun" has triggered two singles, "Give Me Mercy" and "A Cut Inside," with Astbury singing: "No heathens in heaven/ No sweet surrender/ Outsiders forever/ Ghosts of our lives." Astbury says he pulled in influences from Brian Jones, Brion Gysin, William Burroughs, Buddhism, the Beats and the Age of Aquarius.

What do you get when two of the three rappers from Migos release an LP? We'll find out Friday when Quavo and Takeoff give the world "Only Built for Infinity Links" without third member Offset. The lead single, "Hotel Lobby," has a video inspired by "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" and another club-ready single is "Us vs. Them," with Gucci Mane. Then there's the Birdman-featuring "Big Stunna" and the memorable lyrics: "I was sick before corona/ ice cold like pneumonia." The title of their joint record is a reference to Raekwon's 1995 solo work "Only Built 4 Cuban Linx."