New this week: John Legend, 'Serpent Queen' and 'Pinocchio'

John Legend isn't taking the easy route with his eighth studio album. "Legend" is a massive 24-song double album with the new EGOT honoree collaborating with Rick Ross, Jazmine Sullivan, Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, Ledisi, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign and more. Initial singles on the Friday release point to a light, dance beat: The super-sexy, sticky "Honey" with Muni Long, the funky "Dope" with rapper JID and the retro, roller disco jam "All She Wanna Do" featuring Saweetie, with one of the cutest videos ever as the two performers surprise auditioning dancers.

