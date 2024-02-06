New this week: 'Interceptor,' Post Malone and 'Fire Island'

Post Malone returns Friday with "Twelve Carat Toothache," a follow up to his 2019 album, "Hollywood's Bleeding" and includes his new single with The Weeknd, "One Right Now," which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. Other guests expected are Kid Laroi, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch and Fleet Foxes's Robin Pecknold. Post Malone told Billboard the album is about "the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream."

A high-energy concert by Prince and the Revolution in upstate New York held more than three decades ago has been reworked and re-released on video and audio. The March 30, 1985, concert at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York, included the songs "Delirious," "1999," "Little Red Corvette," "Take Me Home," "Let's Pretend We're Married," "Computer Blue," "When Doves Cry" and "I Would Die 4 U," among others. "Prince and The Revolution: Live" will be released Friday.

