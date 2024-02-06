New this week in entertainment: 'Top Gun', Lana Del Rey, 'Rabbit Hole'

Fans of shows including "Jack Ryan" and "The Recruit," about low-level government agency workers who get pulled into danger and secret missions, should check out "The Night Agent" on Netflix. It follows an FBI agent tasked with manning an overnight emergency phone that surprisingly rings during one of his shifts. A desperate civilian is on the other end of the call and together, they find themselves embroiled in a major government conspiracy. The series stars Gabriel Russo and Luciane Buchanan and is based on the novel by Matthew Quirk. "The Night Agent" debuts Thursday.