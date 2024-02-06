All sections
March 21, 2023

New this week in entertainment: 'Top Gun', Lana Del Rey, 'Rabbit Hole'

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. n The Oscar-nominated "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" was one of the high points in documentary in the past year. ...

Associated Press
This combination of photos shows promotional art for "The Night Agent," a series premiering Thursday on Netflix, from left, "Up Here," a series premiering March 24 on Hulu, "My Kind of Country," a music competition series premiering Friday on Apple TV+ and "Rabbit Hole," a series premiering Sunday on Paramount+.
This combination of photos shows promotional art for "The Night Agent," a series premiering Thursday on Netflix, from left, "Up Here," a series premiering March 24 on Hulu, "My Kind of Country," a music competition series premiering Friday on Apple TV+ and "Rabbit Hole," a series premiering Sunday on Paramount+.Associated Press

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.

Movies

  • The Oscar-nominated "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" was one of the high points in documentary in the past year. In it, Laura Poitras chronicles the pioneering photographer Nan Goldin, juxtaposing an intimate survey of her groundbreaking work in 1970s and 1980s New York and her contemporary crusade against the Sackler family, owners of the Oxycontin-maker Purdue Pharma. Goldin, who has herself wrestled with addiction, led the campaign to eradicate the Sackler name from many of the world's top museums.
  • "Top Gun: Maverick" did come away with an Academy Award, for best sound. But one of the biggest box office hits of the year otherwise struck out at the Oscars. After an uncommonly long run in theaters, a lucrative stop on video on demand and a streaming launch on Paramount+, "Top Gun Maverick" arrives on a larger streaming platform Friday, March 24th, when it touches down on Amazon's Prime Video.
  • This month, the Criterion Channel has been paying tribute to the greatest comic artist of the 20th century: Buster Keaton. With five features and more than a dozen shorts, the series is an unbeatable feast. You can't go wrong but a few highlights: Keaton's glorious Olympic finale in "College"; his deft ladder balancing act in "Cops"; and his escape, through a high window, from an angry police chief-slash-furious-father in "The Goat."
Music

  • Fans of Lana Del Rey got two albums in 2021 -- "Chemtrails Over the Country Club" and Blue Banisters" but nothing full-length in 2022. Now she's got "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" set to drop Friday. One of the singles, "A&W," offers a glimpse at the sing-songwriter's bleak poetry: "Puts the shower on while he calls me/Slips out the back door to talk to me/I'm invisible, look how you hold me/I'm a ghost now." The album features Jack Antonoff, Father John Misty, Jon Batiste and more.
  • Back in 1984, Phil Collins and Philip Bailey had a hit with the song "Easy Lover." These days, UK pop star Ellie Goulding and Big Sean have a song with the same title that's just as infectiously fun, part of Goulding's 11-track album "Higher Than Heaven." The songs marry her ethereal voice to strong dance hooks, from the '80s-inspired "By the End of the Night" and "Just 4 You" to the modern pop of "Cure for Love."
  • Do you have what it takes to be a country music's next big star? Then tune into Apple TV+'s "My Kind of Country," in which Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck search for talented amateur artists and invite them to Nashville, Tennessee, for a showcase. Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves also are featured in the series, set to premiere globally on Friday.

Television

  • Fans of shows including "Jack Ryan" and "The Recruit," about low-level government agency workers who get pulled into danger and secret missions, should check out "The Night Agent" on Netflix. It follows an FBI agent tasked with manning an overnight emergency phone that surprisingly rings during one of his shifts. A desperate civilian is on the other end of the call and together, they find themselves embroiled in a major government conspiracy. The series stars Gabriel Russo and Luciane Buchanan and is based on the novel by Matthew Quirk. "The Night Agent" debuts Thursday.
  • Mae Whitman, best-known for her roles in "Parenthood" and "Good Girls," demonstrates she can also sing in her new rom-com series "Up Here" for Hulu. Set in 1999 in New York, Whitman plays Lindsay who falls for Miguel -- played by Carlos Valdes ("The Flash" and "Gaslit") -- and the will-they, won't-they find a happily ever after ensues. The series boasts some major behind-the-scenes musical talent. EGOT winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, behind that little animated film that could "Frozen," are co-executive producers and wrote the show's original music.
  • Kiefer Sutherland is back with another high-stakes TV drama in "Rabbit Hole" for Paramount+. He plays John Weir, a corporate spy skilled in the art of deception -- until he finds the rug pulled out from underneath him and he is framed for murder. "Rabbit Hole" premieres with two episodes on Sunday.

Video games

  • Annapurna Interactive has developed a nearly impeccable reputation among connoisseurs of indie video games. The publisher's latest release is Storyteller, a long-brewing project from Argentine designer Daniel Benmergui. The premise is simple: You have a library of characters, objects, events and other plot devices, and your job is arrange them to tell a particular type of tale. Start spinning your own yarns Thursday on Nintendo Switch and PC.
  • Death, the CEO of Death Inc., is burned out. His top minions -- the executives in charge of Natural Disasters, Modern Warfare, Toxic Food-Processing and other misery-producing departments -- are going about their business way too enthusiastically, and Death needs them to settle down before he drowns in paperwork. In Have a Nice Death, from France's Magic Design Studios, you wield Death's scythe as he hacks and slashes his way through the red tape. The not-so-grim reaping comes to Nintendo Switch and PC on Wednesday.
Entertainment

