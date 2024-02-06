New this week: 'House of the Dragon,' Lakers doc

Demi Lovato’s next album flirts with NSFW. “Holy Fvck” is both a track and the title of the 16-song album, out Friday. “I felt like it was a great, eye-catching title track for the rest of the album,” the pop star told SiriusXM. “And especially because there’s songs on the album that have, like, kind of religious undertones, there’s songs on the album that have this dichotomy of good and bad, and that song kind of represented both.” The album’s first punky single “Skin of My Teeth,” is about Lovato’s struggles with sobriety. “The reaper knocks on my door/’Cause I’m addicted to more,” she sings.

Demi Lovato’s next album flirts with NSFW. “Holy Fvck” is both a track and the title of the 16-song album, out Friday. “I felt like it was a great, eye-catching title track for the rest of the album,” the pop star told SiriusXM. “And especially because there’s songs on the album that have, like, kind of religious undertones, there’s songs on the album that have this dichotomy of good and bad, and that song kind of represented both.” The album’s first punky single “Skin of My Teeth,” is about Lovato’s struggles with sobriety. “The reaper knocks on my door/’Cause I’m addicted to more,” she sings.