New this week: Carrie Underwood, 'The Janes' and Adam Sandler

Carrie Underwood seems to be aiming for that sweet spot between country and pop with her new album out Friday, "Denim & Rhinestones." The title track is a perfect mix of genres with the lyrics: "You're the cool and I'm the fire/No, we're never going out of style." Underwood co-wrote 11 of the 12 tracks on "Denim & Rhinestones," with many of her frequent collaborators such as David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey, Josh Miller, Ashley Gorley, Josh Kear and Chris DeStefano. Some new co-writers include Michael Hardy and Lydia Vaughan, who co-wrote "If I Didn't Love You," Underwood's hit duet with Jason Aldean.