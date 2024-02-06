New this week: Bruce Springsteen, 'The Big Brunch' and Sonic

Did you follow all the "Don't Worry Darling" fuss and forget to watch the film behind it all? Well, don't worry, darling, Olivia Wilde's mid-century styled psychological thriller will be streaming on HBO Max starting Monday, Nov. 7. For those who've managed to stay blissfully unaware of spit-gate and salad dressing and "Miss Flo," Wilde's film takes us into a planned community in the desert, where the martinis flow, the women clean and the men go off to work during the day. But Alice (Florence Pugh) starts seeing cracks in her seemingly perfect life with Jack (Harry Styles) and starts asking questions about the mysterious company he works for, run by an enigmatic leader played by Chris Pine. In his review, AP film writer Jake Coyle wrote that "'Don't Worry Darling' is "ultimately neither worthy of all the off-screen fuss nor quite the on-screen disappointment it's been made out to be."