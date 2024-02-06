New this week: Beyonce, Shark Week, ESPYS and 'The Gray Man'

Few details about Beyonce's new album, "Renaissance," out Friday, are available but the lead single is performing well. Her "Break My Soul" became the first song to debut in the top 10 in 26 years on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. Of the 16-track album itself, Beyonce calls it "a beautiful journey of exploration." Creating it "allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world," the superstar wrote on Instagram, next to an image of her on a see-through horse. Back in June, she teased on her social media accounts "Renaissance" would be "act i," but it's unclear how many acts will follow or when they will be released.

It’s July, so that means a promised second 2022 album from the mad professor of rock, Jack White. He follows up the April release of “Fear of the Dawn” with the 11-track “Entering Heaven Alive.” The two albums share the same song — Taking Me Back” — but arranged differently, one heavy, one jazzy. Another song on the new set is titled “Queen of the Bees” and has the silly lyric “I want to hold you like a sloth hugs a tree.” He told EW: “I was challenging myself to sort of see what I could get away with!”

ZZ Top — now without Dusty Hill — have a new, 11-track live album called "Raw," with several of the band's hits such as "Gimmie All Your Lovin?" and "La Grange." Recorded at Gruene Hall — "the oldest continually run dance hall in Texas" — in 2019, "Raw" features the band's original lineup of electric guitar player Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard and the late Hill on bass. Made in connection with the 2019 ZZ Top Netflix documentary, "That Little Ol' Band From Texas," the 11-track album was produced by Gibbons, and is dedicated "in righteous memory of Dusty Hill."