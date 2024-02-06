New this week: 'Banshees', Whitney Houston, 'High on Life'

Some aliens want to conquer Earth. Some want to make friends. And some just want to get High on Life — because it turns out human flesh can be quite intoxicating. That's the premise of the new shoot-'em-up from Squanch Games, the studio founded by "Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland. As you'd expect, there's plenty of irreverent humor, mostly delivered by the very chatty weapons you need to repel the invasion. It's also pretty gross: There's slime just about everywhere, and enemies explode with a squishiness that's either delightful or appalling. High on Life makes a splash Tuesday, Dec. 13, on Xbox X/S, Xbox One and PC.