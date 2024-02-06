All sections
October 5, 2018

New movie Friday: This weekend: Vikings, venom and Uber

New movie Friday: This weekend: Vikings, venom and Uber

This image released by Sony Pictures shows a scene from "Venom."
This image released by Sony Pictures shows a scene from "Venom."Sony PIctures ~ Associated Press

"Venom"

Venom's first standalone movie turns out to be like the comics character in all the wrong ways -- chaotic, noisy, and in desperate need of a stronger attachment to Spider-Man.

Rating: PG-13

Tomatometer: 28%

"Await Further Instructions"

It's Christmas Day and the Milgram family wake to find a mysterious black substance surrounding their house. Something monumental is clearly happening right outside their door, but what exactly -- an industrial accident, a terrorist attack, nuclear war? Descending into terrified arguments, they turn on the television, desperate for any information. On screen a message glows ominously: "Stay Indoors and Await Further Instructions." As the television exerts an ever more sinister grip, their paranoia escalates into bloody carnage

Rating: NR

Tomatometer: 100%

"Viking Destiny (Of Gods And Warriors)"

A Viking Princess is forced to flee her kingdom after being framed for the murder of her father, the King. Under the guidance of the God Odin, she travels the world gaining wisdom and building the army she needs to win back her throne

Rating: R

Tomatometer: 20%

"Ride"

An Uber driver and his passenger are terrorized by a dangerously manipulative psychopath over the course of an agonizing night. A romantic escapade from everyday routine turns into a nightmarish struggle for survival as the duo are forced to fight for their lives.

Rating: PG-13

Tomatometer: 33%

"The Great Buster: A Celebration"

The Great Buster celebrates the life and career of one of America's most influential and celebrated filmmakers and comedians, Buster Keaton, whose singular style and fertile output during the silent era created his legacy as a true cinematic visionary. Filled with stunningly restored archival Keaton films from the Cohen Film Classics library, it is directed by Peter Bogdanovich.

Rating: NR

Tomatometer: 88%

-- Compiled by Joshua Hartwig from rottentomatoes.com

Entertainment
