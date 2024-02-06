New movie Friday: This weekend: Vikings, venom and Uber

"Venom"

Venom's first standalone movie turns out to be like the comics character in all the wrong ways -- chaotic, noisy, and in desperate need of a stronger attachment to Spider-Man.

Rating: PG-13

Tomatometer: 28%

"Await Further Instructions"

It's Christmas Day and the Milgram family wake to find a mysterious black substance surrounding their house. Something monumental is clearly happening right outside their door, but what exactly -- an industrial accident, a terrorist attack, nuclear war? Descending into terrified arguments, they turn on the television, desperate for any information. On screen a message glows ominously: "Stay Indoors and Await Further Instructions." As the television exerts an ever more sinister grip, their paranoia escalates into bloody carnage

Rating: NR

Tomatometer: 100%

"Viking Destiny (Of Gods And Warriors)"

A Viking Princess is forced to flee her kingdom after being framed for the murder of her father, the King. Under the guidance of the God Odin, she travels the world gaining wisdom and building the army she needs to win back her throne