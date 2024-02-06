New movie Friday: 'Saving Brinton' worth your while this weekend

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Miami's hottest bartender, while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor -- finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World's Best Lover.
Rating: R
Tomatometer: 87%
Reverend Ernst Toller (Ethan Hawke) is a solitary, middle-aged parish pastor at a small Dutch Reform church in upstate New York on the cusp of celebrating its 250th anniversary. Once a stop on the Underground Railroad, the church is now a tourist attraction catering to a dwindling congregation, When a pregnant parishioner (Amanda Seyfried) asks Toller to counsel her husband, a radical environmentalist, the clergyman finds himself plunged into his own tormented past, and equally despairing future, until he finds redemption in an act of grandiose violence.
Rating: R
Tomatometer: 98%
Adapted by Ian McEwan from his best-selling novel, the drama centers on a young couple of drastically different backgrounds in the summer of 1962. Following the pair through their idyllic courtship, the film explores sex and the societal pressure that can accompany physical intimacy, leading to an awkward and fateful wedding night.
Rating: R
Tomatometer: 63%
The story of Keith (McCaul Lombardi), a 24-year-old, newly released from prison and living with his father (Jim Belushi) under house arrest in Baltimore. Keith is struggling to re-establish himself, and break free of the bonds forged behind bars, within a community scarred by unemployment, neglect and deeply entrenched segregation. As he taps into all his familiar resources, he finds he may be reverting to his old ways.
Rating: R
Tomatometer: 86%
In a farmhouse basement on the Iowa countryside, eccentric collector Mike Zahs makes a remarkable discovery: the show reels of the man who brought moving pictures to America's Heartland. Among the treasures: rare footage of President Teddy Roosevelt, the first moving images from Burma, a lost relic from magical effects godfather Georges Melies. The old nitrate reels are just some of the artifacts that belonged to William Franklin Brinton. From thousands of trinkets, handwritten journals, receipts, posters and catalogs emerges the story of an inventive farmboy who became America's greatest barnstorming movieman.
Rating: R
Tomatometer: 100%
