All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EntertainmentDecember 6, 2017

Netflix writes accused actor Masterson out of comedy

NEW YORK -- Netflix said Tuesday it has written actor Danny Masterson out of the comedy "The Ranch" with Los Angeles police investigating sexual-assault claims against him that date to the 2000s. Masterson responded he was disappointed with the decision, saying in the current climate, people are presumed guilty when they are accused...

Associated Press
Danny Masterson
Danny Masterson

NEW YORK -- Netflix said Tuesday it has written actor Danny Masterson out of the comedy "The Ranch" with Los Angeles police investigating sexual-assault claims against him that date to the 2000s.

Masterson responded he was disappointed with the decision, saying in the current climate, people are presumed guilty when they are accused.

He has denied the allegations by three women they were assaulted by him.

Masterson is best known for his role on "That '70s Show," and he has worked with actor Ashton Kutcher and Debra Winger on the Netflix series.

Netflix said Monday was Masterson's last day on the show, and production will resume next year without him.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

It marks the second time Netflix has written an actor out of a series following sexual misconduct charges.

The streaming network also removed Kevin Spacey from "House of Cards" after sexual misconduct allegations.

Police have given no other details about the accusations against Masterson. The actor, who is a Scientologist, has maintained the charges stem from an attempt to boost a television series that features former members of the Church of Scientology.

"Law-enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit," Masterson said. "I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused."

He said he's looking forward to clearing his name, and expressed thanks to the cast and crew of "The Ranch," as well as to fans.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentAug. 15
Matthew Perry's assistant among 5 people, including 2 doctor...
EntertainmentAug. 13
Iconic Christian band Newsboys set to energize Benton Speedw...
EntertainmentAug. 7
River Campus announces 18th season lineup; theater, symphony...
EntertainmentAug. 5
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo: A week of thrills, music and...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
EntertainmentAug. 5
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
EntertainmentAug. 1
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
EntertainmentJuly 25
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
EntertainmentJuly 25
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
EntertainmentJuly 25
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
EntertainmentJuly 24
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy