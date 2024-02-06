Netflix series explores the assassination of Malcolm X

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A new Netflix series is tackling questions around the 1965 assassination of civil rights icon Malcolm X.

"Who Killed Malcolm X?" dives into questions surrounding his accused killers and allegations of a botched investigation. The show available now on the streaming service comes as Friday marked the 55th anniversary of Malcolm X's death.

The series follows activist-scholar Abdur-Rahman Muhammad, who revisits the assassination through interviews and archives. Muhammad argues in the series that at least two of the men charged with the slaying were innocent and the real killers got away.

Three men -- Muhammad Aziz, Mujahid Abdul Halim and Khalil Islam -- were convicted of killing the civil rights leader and sentenced to life in prison. Aziz and Islam had long denied they were connected to any plot to kill Malcolm X, and Halim had said the two were not involved.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office announced earlier this month after the release of the series it will revisit the 1965 assassination.

"(Vance) has determined that the district attorney's office will begin a preliminary review of the matter, which will inform the office regarding what further investigative steps may be undertaken," district attorney spokesman Danny Frost said in a statement.