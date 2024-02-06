Netflix says no more Kevin Spacey on 'House of Cards'

LOS ANGELES -- Netflix said Friday night Kevin Spacey no longer will be a part of "House of Cards," and it's cutting all other ties with the actor after a series of allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of 'House of Cards' that includes Kevin Spacey," the company stated.

Netflix said it will work with the show's production company MRC to evaluate whether it will continue without him.

The 58-year-old Spacey was nominated for best drama actor Emmy Awards during each of the show's first five seasons but never won. He played a ruthless politician who ascends to the presidency of the United States. Co-star Robin Wright is also a central player on the show, and it conceivably could continue with a focus on her.

Production on the show had been suspended Tuesday.

Netflix said it also will refuse to release the film "Gore," in which Spacey stars as the writer Gore Vidal and acted as producer.

CNN reported eight current or former "House of Cards" workers claim Spacey made the production a "toxic" workplace, and one ex-employee alleges the actor sexually assaulted him.

Spacey has not been arrested or charged with any crime. His publicist did not return an email message seeking comment. A publicist said last week Spacey is "taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment."

The Academy Award-winning actor became ensnared in Hollywood's sexual-harassment crisis after actor Anthony Rapp alleged Spacey made sexual advances toward him in 1986, when Rapp was 14. Spacey has said he doesn't remember the alleged encounter reported by BuzzFeed News last weekend but apologized if such "drunken behavior" occurred.