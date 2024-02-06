Netflix loves to pick hits for each subscriber -- but how?

NEW YORK -- Netflix wants subscribers to know it's looking out for them.

For instance, the average Netflix subscriber might never guess its dark superhero drama "Jessica Jones" might strike similar chords as the zany hijinks of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." Netflix is happy to help you make the connection.

Much attention showered on the streaming-video giant in recent years has dwelled on its appetite for original content and for creators to produce it.

"We want to appeal to as many different people as possible and appeal to the many moods that each person has," vice president of product innovation Todd Yellin said. "The more diverse our content, the more likely that someone, at their moment of truth about what they're going to watch, will choose to go to Netflix."

But this service's multibillion-dollar annual outlay for new programming necessitates another challenge: helping each program get discovered by the subscribers most likely to enjoy it. Four of five of the shows watched on Netflix were found by its subscribers thanks to recommendations offered them, Netflix said.

Those suggested new favorites are more customized for each subscriber than might be evident from a glance of the Netflix home page.

Most every row of program suggestions (even generic-seeming categories such as "Comedies" and "Dramas") is tailored for each subscriber, Yellin said.

And how the rows are arranged vertically on the home page is a function of the subscriber's demonstrated genre preferences.