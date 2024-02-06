'NCIS' star Pauley Perrette leaving drama after this season

LOS ANGELES -- Longtime "NCIS" star Pauley Perrette said she's leaving the CBS crime drama after this season, following 15 years on the show.

This is Perrette's 15th season playing the pigtailed forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on the show.

Perrette confirmed reports of her departure Wednesday on Twitter, writing, "There have been all kinds of false rumors as to why" she's leaving.