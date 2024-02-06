All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
January 20, 2017

'NCIS: Los Angeles' star Miguel Ferrer dies at 61

NEW YORK -- Miguel Ferrer, who brought stern authority to his featured role on CBS' hit "NCIS: Los Angeles" and, before that, to NBC crime drama "Crossing Jordan," has died. CBS said Ferrer died Thursday of cancer at his Los Angeles home. He was 61...

By Frazier Moore ~ Associated Press
This image shows Miguel Ferrer in character as NCIS assistant director Owen Granger in "NCIS: Los Angeles." Ferrer died Thursday of cancer at his Los Angeles home.
This image shows Miguel Ferrer in character as NCIS assistant director Owen Granger in "NCIS: Los Angeles." Ferrer died Thursday of cancer at his Los Angeles home.Sonja Flemming ~ CBS via AP

NEW YORK -- Miguel Ferrer, who brought stern authority to his featured role on CBS' hit "NCIS: Los Angeles" and, before that, to NBC crime drama "Crossing Jordan," has died.

CBS said Ferrer died Thursday of cancer at his Los Angeles home. He was 61.

He had played assistant director Owen Granger on "NCIS: Los Angeles" since 2012. Before that, he played the chief medical examiner and gruff-but-supportive boss to series star Jill Hennessy for the six seasons of "Crossing Jordan."

A native of Santa Monica, California, Ferrer was the son of Academy Award-winning actor Jose Ferrer and singer-actress Rosemary Clooney, and a cousin of George Clooney, who issued a statement Thursday afternoon.

"Today, history will mark giant changes in our world," Clooney said, "and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family. Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day ... pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will."

In his own statement, "NCIS: Los Angeles" showrunner R. Scott Gemmill called Ferrer "a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence onscreen, a wicked sense of humor and a huge heart."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ferrer began his career in the early 1980s with guest shots on many TV series. In 1990, he scored a signature role as FBI agent Albert Rosenfield on David Lynch's smash series "Twin Peaks." He reprised that character for the 1992 movie "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me."

He will encore yet again as agent Rosenfield for Showtime's "Twin Peaks" revival airing this spring.

Along with TV, Ferrer appeared in more than 40 movies, including "RoboCop," in which he played the villainous Bob Morton, designer of the title character; "Iron Man 3," in which he portrayed the vice president; and "Traffic."

Voiceover credits include "Superman: The Animated Series," "Robot Chicken" and "American Dad!"

Before becoming an actor, he was a successful studio musician who played drums in a variety of bands and toured with his mother and Bing Crosby.

Survivors include his wife, Lori, and sons, Lukas and Rafi.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy